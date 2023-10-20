Travis Kelce is reportedly going on tour with Taylor Swift but how will that work with their busy schedules?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly “all in” and planning for the future” according to an insider. The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, is also planning on supporting the singer, 33, on the upcoming international leg of her Eras Tour.

A source revealed to the Mail Online “Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future, Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras International Tour will kick off on November 9 until November 26 when she will take a few weeks break presumably for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The tour will then pick up again from February 7 2024 to November 23 2024.

Now I know what you're thinking, that is a lot of tour dates all over the world, so how will that fit in with Travis Kelce’s American football season? He has a week off from playing during week 10 of the NFL which coincides with the start of Taylor’s tour so he will most likely be there with his friendship bracelets. The Karma singer has attended three of his football games so he will obviously want to show her the same kind of support.

As for the rest of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs have a few more games before the NFL season comes to a close with their last game against the Los Angeles Chargers on January 7. Of course, you have the Super Bowl on February 11 if they make it through but after that, his calendar is looking pretty clear.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are a couple of goals right now and things are really looking good. According to a close friend of Blake Lively - who is besties with Tay - they told Daily Mail: “Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis. She is trying to keep it together but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way.”

Did Joe Alwyn go on tour with Taylor Swift?

