Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were seen attending their mediation meeting on Wednesday (October 4). The exes are reportedly set for four days of meetings to resolve issues in their divorce including the custody and parenting plan for their two daughters Willa and Delphine.

According to People, Turner's lawyer Stephen Cullen claimed that Jonas, 34, is asking for joint custody, saying: "what he was looking for is a 50-50." Cullen later added "The parties are both seeing their children, which is what we all want”.

After weeks of speculation the pair announced their divorce in a joint statement shared on social media, which said: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

The Game of Thrones actress has recently been leaning on bestie Taylor Swift. The two stars have been spotted dining out together at New York restaurants and Sophie also attended the Kansas City Chiefs game where she cheered on Tay's rumoured beau Travis Kelce, along with Tay-Tay’s new A-List entourage that included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and newly single Hugh Jackman.

Not only that but the 'Karma' singer has reportedly loaned the 'Do Revenge' actress an apartment in New York so that she can stay there with her children during her divorce battle. The apartment which is in the Tribeca area of New York is, according to Page Six, an investment property owned by Swift and she has now handed over the keys to Sophie.

What’s next for Sophie Turner?

Sophie Turner appears to have her hands full at the moment with divorce and custody meetings. However, she does have the new TV crime drama ‘Joan’ that she just finished filming and expected to be due out on ITV at the end of this year or early 2024.

