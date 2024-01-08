Golden Globe Awards: What did Selena Gomez say to Taylor Swift? (Getty)

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were spotted having an interesting conversation at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards 2024. Although most of the conversation couldn't be heard, Taylor Swift’s facial expressions and shocked gasp, have caused fans to speculate what was said between the two BFF’s.

Following Taylor Swift, 34, missing out on the new category Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award that The Era’s Tour Concert Movie was nominated for but ended up being beaten by the Barbie Movie (of course). Selena Gomez went over to her bestie to console her where they chatted.

Taylor Swift was sitting with Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry (Teller) as Selena began to talk about something which seemed very important and left her looking unimpressed. According to reports the latter was heard saying: 'with Timothee?' as Selena Gomez nodded.

Fans have speculated that Selena Gomez asked Timothee Chalamet for a photo but his girlfriend Kylie Jenner apparently said no. Selena and Timothee previously played love interest in the movie ‘A Rainy Day In New York’ back in 2018. That may have been the reason she didn’t want her boyfriend being photographed with Selena Gomez.

However, the real reason may be because there has been years of ‘Bad Blood’ between Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Tay-Swift. In case you didn’t already know…… Selena Gomez used to date Justin Bieber who is now married to Hailey Bieber who is best friends with the Kardashian/Jenner sisters and dislikes Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.