There were plenty of fashion disasters at the Golden Globes 2024, the worst dressed included Billie Eilish Selena Gomez and Rosamund Pike

The A-list of Hollywood gathered for the Golden Globes 2024 which took place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Although there were many stars including Taylor Swift who wowed on the red carpet and made NationalWorld’s Golden Globes 2024 Best Dressed list, there were others who jostled for position on our Worst Dressed list.

Selena Gomez seems to be making a habit of appearing on the worst-dressed list, her outfit for the Golden Globes 2023 failed to impress, and her choice for the Golden Globes 2024 was most certainly a mistake. She opted for what can only be described as a bizarre red and black bespoke Armani Prive dress.

Although I do admire Billie Eilish for her quirky style, unfortunately, her outfit for the Golden Globes 2024 did not hit the fashion mark. It was like ‘oversized school vibes’ in the worst possible way. The black blazer was oversized but just looked ill-fitting and the camel-coloured skirt was even worse.

I was most certainly a fan of Rosamund Pike in Saltburn and appreciate she may have been opting for a gothic look for the Golden Globes 2024, but her black lace Christian Dior dress with veiled hat was a bit too much and for me, she seemed to have modelled her look on Cruella de Vil. Better luck next time Rosamund.

I am more often than not a fan of the colour pink, but Hunter Schafer’s pale pink Prada dress failed to impress. With pieces of fabric from the gown appearing to float, it reminded me of the character of Miss Havisham in Great Expectations, but again, it was not a fashion success.

As for Emily Blunt’s gown, she opted for Alexander McQueen, but the sheer tulle white skirt and the gold top part of the gown just didn’t work. Actress Karen Gillan certainly stood out at the Golden Globes 2024 but for all the wrong reasons. Her dress featured cutouts and was sheer in parts, definitely not stylish!

American actress and model Hari Nef chose a high-low black dress covered in ruffles but it was ruffled and did not look elegant. Actress and comedian Lisa Ann Walter chose black opera-style gloves to complete her silver dress. However, unfortunately for her, the sheer attachments that hung off the skirt of the gown just looked bizarre.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, there were also some fashion disasters. Supermodel Heidi Klum opted for a sparkly Kevin Germanier mini dress, it was the antithesis of chic and just looked tacky. The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki, who played the late Princess Diana in the Netflix series, opted for a hot pink Dior dress that unfortunately was far from flattering. It looked like it didn’t fit properly at the bust and did nothing to enhance her elegant frame.

Selena Gomez also failed to impress at the 2023 Golden Globes awards, her Valentino velvet column dress with puff sleeves and a long train was certainly a fashion statement, but unfortunately was not a good one.

