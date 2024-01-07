Is Taylor Swift set to make history again? Swifties prepare yourselves as Taylor Swift could make history at the Golden Globes 2024 by beating both Barbie and Oppenheimer if her record-breaking concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, wins. The reason she will make history is that she will be the first ever recipient of the new award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. As well as Barbie and Oppneheimer, Taylor is up against Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros.Movie.

Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Golden Globes 2024 without boyfriend Travis Kelce by her side. The reason for this is that the ceremony clashes with the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Charges.

The last time Taylor Swift attended the Golden Globes was back in 2020 when she wore a floor sweeping floral-print Etro gown with keyhole cutout. She accessorised with opal earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. In 2019, Taylor looked chic in a black corset style dress by Atelier Versace, Lorraine Schwartz earrings and Versace sandals completed the look.

In 2015, Taylor Swift didn’t attend the Golden Globes ceremony, but made an appearance at a party in a sensational yellow Jenny Packham dress. In 2014, Taylor opted for a LBD by Julien MacDonald that she wore after the ceremony.

For the Golden Globes 2014 ceremony, Taylor looked chic in a two-toned Monique Lhuillier gown and in 2013, Taylor chose an aubergine coloured dress by Donna Karan.