The Golden Globes 2024 are fast approaching and the A-list of Hollywood will be treated to a luxurious gift bag

The A-list of Hollywood are of course looking forward to the Golden Globes 2024 for a variety of reasons, namely to see if they have won a coveted award and of course to wear the most glamorous of outfits on the red carpet. In case you are wondering if winners receive a gift bag on such a prestigious occasion, the answer is yes.

At the end of December 2023, the Golden Globes and Robb Report unveiled their gift bag which will be not only received by all the winners but the presenters of the awards ceremony too. According to the Golden Globe Awards website, “Totalling half a million dollars, Robb Report’s Golden Globes gift bag offers an exquisite selection of products and exclusive experiences, thoughtfully curated across several categories. Presented as ‘The Ultimate Gift Box,’ inside recipients will find a Metier Marrakech Brown Suede Bag and ‘The Ultimate Gift Book,’ a comprehensive guide detailing the full list of gifts featured, which allows recipients to select what offerings they would like to accept.”

