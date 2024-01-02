From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, the pick of the best Golden Globes dresses

Lupita Nyong’o, Beyoncé and Zoe Kravitz are in my top 3 best dressed stars at the Golden Globes over the years. Photographs by Getty

I am most certainly one of those individuals who looks forward to awards season every year, and 2024 is no exception. I can’t wait for the Golden Globes 2024 which takes place on 7 January to see what the A-list of Hollywood are wearing. Over the years, there have been many spectacular outfits worn at the Golden Globes and of course some ‘less spectacular’ ones. Although there are many to choose from, I have picked my top 10 best Golden Globes dresses of all time.

I defy anyone not to fall in love with the gown that Lupita Nyong’o chose for the 2014 Golden Globes. The off the shoulder caped red Ralph Lauren dress she opted for was simply exquisite. For those of you who think it is a little on the dull side, I couldn’t disagree with you more. The colour is vibrant and the style is classic and Lupita looked simply beautiful.

2. Beyoncé

If anyone knows how to turn heads it is Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé. For the 2007 Golden Globes, Beyoncé showed that all that glitters is gold in a dazzling Elie Saab dress.

3. Zoe Kravitz

I know polka dot dresses are not everyone’s favourite, but I just love them! It is no wonder therefore that I absolutely adored Zoe Kravitz’s Saint Laurent black and white polka dot dress she chose to wear for the 2020 Golden Globes. It struck the right balance between being fashion forward and at the same time, super stylish.

4. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga certainly knows how to command attention and her 2019 Golden Globes outfit demonstrated that. Not only did she dye her hair blue to match her Valentino couture gown, but her diamond necklace and earrings by Tiffany & Co served to enhance rather than detract from the overall look.

For the 2019 Golden Globes, Lady Gaga wore a powder blue Valentino dress and matched her hair to her gown. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

5. Anne Hathway

For the 2011 Golden Globes, actress Anne Hathaway chose a gold Giorgio Armani Privé with a dramatic open back that was super glamorous.

6. Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez dazzled in a canary yellow Giambattista Valli‎ gown for the 2016 Golden Globes.

Jennifer Lopez wowed in a canary yellow Giambattista Valli‎ gown for the 2016 Golden Globes. Photograph by Getty

7. Dakota Johnson

In 2015, Dakota Johnson opted for a strapless sparkly silver Chanel dress and looked incredibly chic in it.

8. Sienna Miller

Without question, Sienna Mille looked simply sensational in Marchesa at the 2007 Golden Globes.

Both Dakota Johnson and Sienna Miller have dazzled at the Golden Globes

9. Audrey Hepburn

The perennially chic Audrey Hepburn had to be included. The late Hollywood actress looked as elegant as ever in a long sleeved white dress at the 1990 Golden Globes.

10. Marilyn Monroe

