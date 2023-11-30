The Beyoncé Renaissance film will be coming to UK cinemas in December

Beyoncé will be returning to cinemas this weekend with her Renaissance film. The highly-anticipated concert movie will share coverage from her Renaissance World Tour which was enjoyed by more than 2.7 million fans.

Written, directed and produced by Beyoncé it will feature her husband Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter. Guest appearances will include Diana Ross, Megan Thee Stallion and Kendrick Lamar. The US premiere was held on Saturday (November 25), so when is the UK premiere, when can you watch the Beyoncé Renaissance film in the cinema and how can you get your hands on tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé: When is the UK premiere?

The UK premiere for the Beyoncé Renaissance film will be taking part in London on Thursday, November 30. Rumours are circulating that Taylor Swift will be attending after she missed the US premiere which took place on Saturday (November 25) because she was touring.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé trailer

Beyoncé has released two trailers for her Renaissance film. The most recent clip was shared on Thanksgiving which was on November 23, you can watch it below.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé: release date

The Beyoncé Renaissance film will be released in UK cinemas on December 1. The release date falls on World AIDS Day, with Beyoncé's Renaissance album dedicated to her "Uncle" Jonny who died from an AIDS-related illness.

How to get tickets for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Tickets for the Beyoncé Renaissance film went on sale back in October. Reported by Variety, presale ticket sales are already at an estimated $20 million for the debut weekend. The film is screening in cinemas across the UK, including Vue, Odeon, Showcase Cinemas, Cineworld and Picturehouse.

Demand has been fierce, with many screenings selling out fast. But don't be too disheartened if you are unable to catch the film this weekend, Beyoncé's previous movie Homecoming, which followed her headline Coachella performance in 2019 is available to watch on Netflix and just might make up for it.

