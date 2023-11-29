What have been the most successful concert films at the box official, before Taylor Swift came along and Beyonce’s “RENAISSANCE” opening this weekend?

“RENAISSANCE: a film by BEYONCE” is set to open this week, becoming what many consider to be the second most successful concert film of all time, after the mammoth success of Taylor Swift’s “Era’s” film released only a month ago. That film has taken in a worldwide total of $248,933,887 and counting, ahead of its digital release in North America and Canada on Taylor Swift’s birthday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But before “RENAISSANCE” opens this week and before Taylor Swift decided to conquer the movie world alongside the music world, what were the most financially successful concert films of all time, and will Beyonce match the heights of these heavyweight pictures?

What have been the most financially successful concert films before “Era’s” was released?

Information sourced from Box Office Mojo.

Michael Jackson: This Is It (2009)

"This Is It" documented Michael Jackson's final rehearsals for his planned comeback concerts. It became notable for showcasing Jackson's unmatched artistry, innovative stage designs, and dedication to delivering an extraordinary performance. The film includes iconic moments like the rehearsal of "Smooth Criminal" with its gravity-defying lean, the meticulous planning of the "Thriller" segment, and Jackson's emotional rendition of "Earth Song."

Box office total: $261,183,588

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

The documentary captures Justin Bieber's meteoric rise to fame, chronicling his early days as a street performer in Canada to becoming a global pop sensation. Memorable moments include intimate glimpses into Bieber's family life, his close relationship with his manager Scooter Braun, and the dedication of his fanbase, known as "Beliebers."

Box office total: $99,036,827

Hannah Montanna & Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds (2008)

Miley Cyrus, as herself and her alter ego Hannah Montana, embarks on a concert tour that becomes a cultural phenomenon. The film captures the frenzy of fans, the transformation between Miley and Hannah on stage, and the infectious energy of the live performances. A memorable talking point was the 3D experience that allowed audiences to feel immersed in the concert, enhancing the connection between the fans and the pop sensation.

Box office total: $70,642,966

One Direction: This Is Us (2013)

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This Is Us" provides an intimate look at the lives of the members of One Direction, both on and off stage. Memorable moments include the camaraderie between band members, their humorous interactions, and their genuine connection with their devoted fanbase. The film highlights the global phenomenon that was One Direction, showcasing their rise from reality show contestants to becoming one of the biggest boy bands in the world.

Box office total: $68,567,841

Katy Perry: All of Me (2012)

"Part of Me" follows Katy Perry during her "California Dreams Tour," capturing the highs and lows of her personal and professional life, including Perry's candid discussions about her marriage, the challenges of touring, and her commitment to her fans.

The film became a big talking point for its honest portrayal of Perry's journey, addressing both the glamour of stardom and the personal sacrifices behind it, with a very gutwrenching moment when, just as Perry was about to take to the stage, she received a text message from then-husband Russell Brand calling for a divorce.

Box office total: $32,726,956

When is “RENAISSANCE: A Film by BEYONCE” out in cinemas?