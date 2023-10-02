Telling news your way
Move over Taylor Swift; Beyoncé is in talks to bring her own ‘Renaissance’ concert film to cinemas

Beyoncé said to be in advance talking with a US cinema chain to bring her ‘Renaissance’ world tour to the silver screen

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
2 minutes ago
The era of the cinematic concert film looks to be upon us once again; with Taylor Swfit’s ‘Era’s’ concert film now getting an international release and the seminal Talking Heads’ concert film, ‘Stop Making Sense’ earning a re-release on the big screen thanks to A24, another pop icon is now in talks to bring her multi-million dollar making tour to the silver screen.

Originally reported by Variety, Beyoncé is said to be in talks with US cinema chain AMC to bring her ‘Renaissance’ tour to theatres, with the cinema chain said to be in “advance talks” to distribute the film. 

CAA, the major talent agency, initiated preliminary discussions with leading studios and streaming platforms approximately two weeks ago. An additional source emphasized the importance of these players preparing to submit bids for a project that the iconic figure has been developing over several years. 

The project would encompass elements from her highly successful 2023 live performances, segments of the long-anticipated visual album titled ‘Renaissance,’ and a documentary-style narrative detailing the creation of the album and the tour, with potential appearances by Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )
Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )

Insiders have indicated that the project aims for a wide release on December 1. By the conclusion of the Renaissance World Tour, it is anticipated to have generated nearly $560 million in ticket sales, according to reports.

Back in August, Above the Line disclosed that director Nadia Lee Cohen had covertly filmed this specific movie. Fast forward to Friday, keen observers on TwitterX were abuzz with rumours after noticing that AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron had started following Beyoncé on the platform, sparking additional speculation.

Beyoncé has since released a trailer for the upcoming film which teases behind the scene footage of her Renaissance World Tour. It includes clips showing the superstar rehearsing with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, with Beyoncé revealing to fans “when I am performing, I am nothing but free”.

You can watch the trailer in full below.

