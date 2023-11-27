Mark December 13 2023 down in your diaries, Swifties - not only is that the birthday of Taylor Swift, but it also marks when her celebrated concert film will arrive on streaming platforms. “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” she wrote on social media this morning.

There is unfortunately a caveat to that date - it only pertains to streaming services in North America and Canada for now, with future streaming dates internationally set to come in the new year, once the film has finished its general release outside of the United States. Still, even for those ardent Swfities demanding it now, it is set to be worth the wait.

The home version of “Era’s: The Concert Film” is set to include previously cut songs “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer,” and “Long Live.” No love for “Folklore” and “Evermore” fans, unfortunately, as “Cardigan” and “No Body, No Crime” still seem to have been left on the cutting room floor.