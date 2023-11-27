Taylor Swift "Era's" | Taylor Swift announces when her film will arrive on streaming, with added content
Taylor Swift announces home release date for “Era’s” concert film - good news if you’re in the United States. Elsewhere, however…
Mark December 13 2023 down in your diaries, Swifties - not only is that the birthday of Taylor Swift, but it also marks when her celebrated concert film will arrive on streaming platforms. “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” she wrote on social media this morning.
There is unfortunately a caveat to that date - it only pertains to streaming services in North America and Canada for now, with future streaming dates internationally set to come in the new year, once the film has finished its general release outside of the United States. Still, even for those ardent Swfities demanding it now, it is set to be worth the wait.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The home version of “Era’s: The Concert Film” is set to include previously cut songs “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer,” and “Long Live.” No love for “Folklore” and “Evermore” fans, unfortunately, as “Cardigan” and “No Body, No Crime” still seem to have been left on the cutting room floor.
So far, the film has taken a whopping $248 million internationally since its release, making it the most successful concert film of all time, with that number set to increase substantially once available to home media markets. However, she might have a legitimate challenge to that throne, with the arrival of Beyonce’s upcoming “Renaissance” concert film looking to continue the revival in a well-shot concert film - A24’s re-release of Talking Heads' “Stop Making Sense” has also added to the general interest in the concert film this year too.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.