Showcase Cinemas announce the release date and ticketing information ahead of the release of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With concert films the current cinema trip du jour, thanks to the success of Taylor Swift’s ‘Era’s’ concert film, much anticipation is mounting for another music superstar to have her live extravaganza head to the screen.

‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ might just rival Taylor Swift’s film in terms of box office, but when can audiences hand over their hard-earned cash to watch the film? Enter Showcase Cinemas, who in a press release earlier today detailed the release date of the film alongside how to pre-order tickets ahead of screenings taking place UK-wide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert film chronicles the extraordinary journey of the Renaissance World Tour, an unprecedented global concert spectacle encompassing 56 shows, 39 cities, and 12 countries. From the tour's inception to the electric opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to its captivating culmination in Kansas City, Missouri, the film delves into Beyoncé's unwavering dedication, hands-on involvement in all aspects of the production, and her relentless pursuit of leaving a lasting legacy and honing her artistic prowess.

Celebrated by both international and US media, Beyoncé's stellar performance during the Renaissance World Tour fostered a space for freedom, inclusivity, and shared euphoria. The tour's extravagant production attracted over 2.7 million global fans, who flocked from all corners of the world to revel in the experience at Club RENAISSANCE.

Now, the film aims to bring the infectious energy of the Joy Parade, a monumental dance celebration honouring individuality, to millions of moviegoers, providing an opportunity to partake in the festivities in the comfort of their own communities.

When is “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” released in the UK?

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” is expected to open in thousands of cinemas globally beginning Friday, December 1, 2023. The experience will air Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day at Showcase Cinemas nationwide

How can I pre-order tickets with Showcase Cinemas for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”