Zelda movie: Nintendo plans live action Legend of Zelda film, Avi Arad to produce, Wes Ball to direct
Nintendo has officially unveiled plans for a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda video game series.
The film - set to be produced by acclaimed video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad, known for his involvement in the Spider-Man trilogy - will be directed by Wes Ball, the filmmaker behind The Maze Runner trilogy.
Taking to the official Nintendo Twitter page, Miyamoto said: “I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend Of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega-hit films."
“I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film, with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”
Nintendo announced that the movie will receive co-financing with Sony Pictures, who will also handle its global theatrical distribution.
“By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible,” it added.
The news follows the announcement that Nintendo posted an 18% increase in net profit during the initial half of the financial year. The success of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - the most recent instalment in this popular action-adventure series - played a significant role in bolstering these financial outcomes.
The game, which hit the market in May, achieved a remarkable 19.5 million units in global sales. The first game in The Legend Of Zelda series made its debut in Japan in February 1986.