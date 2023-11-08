(Image: Nintendo)

Nintendo has officially unveiled plans for a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda video game series.

The film - set to be produced by acclaimed video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad, known for his involvement in the Spider-Man trilogy - will be directed by Wes Ball, the filmmaker behind The Maze Runner trilogy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to the official Nintendo Twitter page, Miyamoto said: “I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend Of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega-hit films."

“I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film, with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

Nintendo announced that the movie will receive co-financing with Sony Pictures, who will also handle its global theatrical distribution.

“By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible,” it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news follows the announcement that Nintendo posted an 18% increase in net profit during the initial half of the financial year. The success of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - the most recent instalment in this popular action-adventure series - played a significant role in bolstering these financial outcomes.