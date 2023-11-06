Rockstar Los Angeles is on the hunt for two roles based around NPC’s in their gaming universe - prompting more speculation around Grand Theft Auto VI

Could we be one step closer to a release date for the long-awaited sixth instalment of the controversial yet wildly successful Grand Theft Auto series? A recent advertisement by Rockstar Games' newest studio, Rockstar Los Angeles, has started rumours once again of an impending GTA VI announcement, as the studio looks for actors to portray NPC models.

Originally discovered by Rockstar Universe, the Los Angeles-based studio had a number of vacancies available, but the one that caught the eye of many GTA fans was the position of ‘Casting Assistant,’ with the role set to help cast NPCs and other voiceover roles to be recorded locally. “We support Directors to help maintain the nuance and continuity of the game’s world,” the vacancy information continued, with “the Casting Assistant who gets this job will support for the NY production team, casting background voiceover roles.”

That position was also advertised alongside a writing position, for the lucky applicant successful in applying for that job to create dialogue for those NPC’s that are set to frequent whatever universe Rockstar Games are set to be creating shortly - with many suggestions that it must be either in preparation for Grand Theft Auto 6, or an additional add on to the long-running GTA Online MMORPG that launch alongside the release of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013.

In October, the rumour mill went into overdrive with insiders speculating an announcement regarding the latest instalment to take place on October 23 2023 after a private video was uploaded onto Rockstar Games’ YouTube channel with many believing that this would be a teaser trailer for the game, however as the day came and went, there has been no official word from the game studio.

One insider over the weekend, however, delivered some news that might not make long-standing fans of the game happy. Tez2, known to have quite a reputable track record when it comes to breaking gaming news, took to the GTAForums to reveal that the game might be announced sooner rather than later, but don’t expect any release until Spring 2025. That would make sense given the news that Rockstar Los Angeles is employing people - could those vacancies be the proverbial smoke to the fire?

What is an NPC in video game terms?

In video game terms, NPC stands for "non-player character." It refers to any character in a game that is not controlled by a player. NPCs are typically controlled by the game's artificial intelligence (AI) and serve various purposes, such as providing information, offering quests or missions, selling items, or interacting with the player in other ways.

NPCs are an essential component of most video games, as they help to create a more immersive and dynamic game world for players to explore and interact with. Just look at Rhys Darby’s character in the latest ‘Jumanji’ films for a great example.

Why have people started using NPC as a pejorative term?

The use of NPC gained traction as a pejorative term, often used to refer to individuals who seemingly lack originality or critical thinking, and who are perceived to mindlessly follow a particular ideology or group without considering alternative viewpoints or engaging in independent thought.