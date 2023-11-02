Fortnite's 'new' season is taking players back to where it all began

Fortnite's regular 'Season' updates have helped to keep the massively popular Battle Royale game in vogue for years, so much so that the online game - first released in 2017 - still commands a formidable player base. Each new update drops fresh content into the experience, changing everything from the layout of the map, the appearance of the characters and the very game mechanics at Fortnite's core.

But the upcoming Chapter 4 Season 5 looks to do exactly the opposite, transporting players back to the game's original incarnation, where it all began for Fortnite. The new season has been dubbed "Fortnite OG" by Epic Games, and will give players a chance to play on the game's original, Chapter 1 map for a limited time only. But what else can you expect from the "new" update? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What's 'new' in Fortnite OG?

Numerous leaks have revealed information about the forthcoming nostalgic season, which is believed to include a Battle Pass that encompassed just 50 levels - half of the usual 100 levels - due to the abbreviated duration of the season. The battle pass is set to showcase character skins that combine elements from beloved Fortnite characters. For instance, one leaked skin shows the fusion of banana man Peely with ice cream mascot Lil' Whip, resulting in a new skin known as Lil' Split.

Additional images shared by Epic Games revealed the reintroduction of a range of classic items, weapons and vehicles, including the spherical Baller vehicle, the shopping trolley, golf cart, and hoverboard. In terms of weapons, the game's iconic pump shotgun is also set to return, alongside the original LMG.

Regarding the game's map, it seems to replicate the layout of Chapter 1's play space, particularly how it looked around the original Chapter's Season 5, when developments like the introduction of the icy biome in the bottom left corner began to appear.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 release date

The commencement of Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 5 is scheduled for Friday 3 November, a release date which was officially announced through a post on @FortniteGame's X (formerly Twitter) account. In line with past Fortnite updates, there will likely be a brief period of server downtime on Friday before the new season is launched.

