The PlayStation 5 is an incredibly popular games console, with over 40 millions sold worldwide since the machine's last-2020 release.

Arguably, the only thing that can match the console's huge popularity is its gargantuan physical form, and the PS5 is a hefty beast, one of the largest gaming consoles that has ever been released.

Fans have struggled to settle the curvaceous white box into the home entertainment setups on account of its imposing size, but that should soon change with Sony's announcement that it is to release a slimmer version of the PS5 later this year.

Sony is no stranger to these revised console updates, offering numerous 'slim' models of previous PlayStations over the years. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What's new?

Sony's PlayStation 5 originally released in two models - a standard edition and an 'all digital' version that lacked a physical disk drive and instead relied on digital downloads to play games.

Revised, slimmer models of both are now incoming, though this time, an optional disc drive attachment will also be available for those who wish to upgrade their digital-only console at a later date.

The new slim versions of the console boast a 30 percent reduction in volume when compared to the previous PS5 model, which also results in an 18 percent decrease in weight for the standard edition and a 24 percent weight reduction for the digital edition.

For the standard version of the console, the new Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive attachment can once again be found in the bottom left quadrant of the console, while the digital-only edition includes a removable panel that allows buyers to add the drive separately for an additional £100/€120/$80.

When will it be released?

Sony has confirmed a November release for the slimmer PlayStation 5 in the US, but is yet to specify an exact launch date.

In terms of a UK release date, nothing has yet been confirmed by Sony, but it has said the console will be gradually introduced to the global market in the months following its US debut.

Additionally, the new version of the console will become the only one available to purchase once the current inventory of the existing PS5 model is depleted.

How much will it cost?

Sony's redesigned PlayStation 5 will be available at a price of £480/€550/$500 for the version with a disc drive, and the drive-free Digital Edition will be priced at £390/€450/$450, both equipped with 1TB storage.

As mentioned, those with the drive-free Digital Edition can add an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive attachment separately for an additional £100/€120/$80.