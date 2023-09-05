Super Mario is making a triumphant return later this year, and this time, he's embarking on an adventure like no other.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Super Mario is making a triumphant return later this year, and this time, he's embarking on an adventure like no other.

While the name Mario is synonymous with gaming, Super Mario Bros. Wonder promises to redefine what we know about this beloved character in this upcoming platformer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nintendo looks to be taking us back to the roots of Mario's legacy, delivering a side-scrolling experience that harkens to the classics, while also giving us a plethora of intriguing power-ups that will captivate both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

So, what makes Super Mario Bros. Wonder truly extraordinary? Let's dive in and uncover the wonders that await in this highly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive...

What is Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

(Image: Nintendo)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is poised to be a remarkable addition to the iconic Super Mario series, drawing on the franchise's rich history while introducing fresh and innovative elements.

It's the first "traditional" side-scrolling Super Mario game since 2012's New Super Mario Bros. U, and indeed, the upcoming platform game - developed and published by Nintendo - is once again being overseen by Shiro Mouri, who has had a directorial hand in the series for over a decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new game will retain the classic 2D side-scrolling platformer gameplay that has been a hallmark of the Mario series, and will feature well-designed levels with creative challenges and secrets, offering both a nostalgic feel for long-time Mario fans and engaging gameplay for newcomers.

Previous games in the series have introduced new power-ups which added fresh mechanics to the gameplay, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be no different.

A fruit that turns the player into an elephant, a flower that enables the player to make bubbles that trap enemies, and a mushroom that grants the player a drill hat for digging through the terrain are just a few of the new power-ups.

But perhaps the most eye-catching is the Wonder Flower, which causes bizarre effects like pipes to come to life, hordes of enemies to spawn, and character appearances and abilities to change. As they progress through the game, players will also be able to equip badges that grant them various benefits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cooperative multiplayer mode of previous games will once again be present, allowing up to four players to play together simultaneously as one of eight player characters - Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, Toadette, Nabbit, and Yoshi.

When can I play Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is currently scheduled to be released on Friday 20 October 2023. It will be available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, meaning it will not be playable on any other platform.

Where is the best place to pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder?