Players have begun to get a hold on Bethesda's gigantic space-faring role-playing game Starfield since it was finally released last week to Early Access users, and one thing that's been revealed is its New Game Plus mode.

New Game Plus modes are commonly found in many video games - particularly in role-playing games (RPGs) and action-adventure games - and allow players to start a new playthrough of the game after completing it once, but with certain advantages or changes that make the game more challenging or interesting.

Players usually retain some or all of the progress they made in their previous playthrough, including character levels, equipment, skills, and currency, which allows players to begin the game with a head start compared to a completely new game.

But gamers have been left wondering how exactly the mode functions in the blockbuster new game, with the choice of starting your New Game Plus or sticking around in your current game to complete the endless side quests and explore at your own pace being presented after completing the last main mission.

So how does it all work? Should you jump into New Game Plus, or continue unearthing what the game has to offer? Here is everything you need to know about New Game Plus in Starfield.

How to access New Game Plus in Starfield

With both Bethesda and critics who have reviewed Starfield making it clear that the game really only picks up after you finish the main campaign, players are curious to discover exactly what it is that makes this 'endgame' content so great.

After completing the last main objective in Starfield, you will be given the option of beginning your New Game Plus. You can choose to do this, or you can continue playing your current save game and complete the seemingly infinite side missions and explore at your own speed.

If you do decide to stick with your current game, you can always go back to the mission in question to begin your new game's adventure.

What do you get in New Game Plus in Starfield?

Doing so will strip you of your inventory, ships, bases, property, weaponry, scanning progress, and accrued cash, though you will keep your current XP level and all of your gained skills and powers. You will also now be able to completely bypass the game's main story objectives should you wish.

On top of all of that, you'll also gain access to new and upgraded variants of your existing abilities designed to make the game's galaxy-wide exploration even more fun.

Is New Game Plus the best way to play Starfield?

Online discussion around the game seems to suggest that the best course of action is to power through the story-driven main missions as quickly as you can, acquiring power-ups and abilities that can then be used alongside the new perks of New Game Plus to explore the universe at your own pace.

Of course, one of the selling points of Bethesda games is the amount of choice and freedom they offer to their players.