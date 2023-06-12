It’s been a long wait for gamers to get their hands on Starfield, but 2023 will be the year

At long last, gamers have finally been given a deep dive into the captivating world(s) of Starfield. Following the Xbox Games Showcase, fans were granted a generous 45-minute session filled with extensive insights and captivating gameplay footage..

Crucially, mark your calendars for the highly anticipated release in September, and Starfield will be available on Xbox Game Pass right from its launch day.

So just when can we expect to get the game in our hands, and when will Starfield’s biggest questions finally be answered? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Starfield?

Starfield is a sci-fi action RPG described as a wholly new, next-generation experience set in an entirely new space-themed world. It takes place within The Settled Systems, a region of the galaxy that stretches outward from our Solar System for around 50 light-years.

Around the year 2310, the game’s two most powerful factions, the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective, fought a deadly Colony War, and the game takes place 20 years after this event. With the groups living under an uneasy truce, players take control of a customisable character who is a member of Constellation, a space exploration organisation.

Starfield will be the first new intellectual property in more than two decades for Bethesda, the creators of critically acclaimed RPG series like Fallout and Skyrim. According to game director Todd Howard, Starfield is proudly "a Bethesda RPG through and through," but one that ventures beyond the studio's previous games. Howard himself noted, "we've never tried to make a game like this."

(Image: Bethesda Softworks)

So, what can we anticipate in the vast expanse of Starfield? Well, it seems like Bethesda is striving to create the ultimate space game, brimming with an abundance of activities.

Prepare to embark on third-person and first-person space exploration within its expansive open world that features hundreds of unique planetary systems to explore. To travel across the galaxy, you'll need to engage in ship building, construct bases and gather resources to your heart's content.

Some of those planets will be hostile too, and you'll find yourself engaging in intense shootouts employing a diverse arsenal of ballistic, energy and mag weapons - there are even some with gravity manipulating abilities - to battle adversaries ranging from humans to aliens and even robotic foes.

Of course there is an extensive character creation system, with a plethora of unique perks that can be applied to change up the gameplay. Starfield offers freedom and plenty of choice in how you approach the game with stealth, negotiation or explosives all viable ways to complete its missions.

When will it be released?

The wait for Starfield is almost finally over, with Bethesda confirming the game will be available to play from Wednesday 6 September 2023. Excitingly, those who opt for the Digital Premium Edition or the Starfield Constellation Edition - which comes with a Starfield-themed watch and case will be rewarded with an exclusive perk: five days of early access to the game before its official launch.

Since Microsoft bought Bethesda, Starfield is an Xbox console exclusive, so PS5 players will have to get their hands on an Xbox console if they want to experience it for themselves. It will also be available on PC.

Where's the best place to pre-order it?

Starfield can be pre-ordered from Game.co.uk, where the standard edition of the game is available for £69.99.

Simply click on the relevant link below to be taken to the edition of your choice:

