How you can watch the Xbox Games Showcase in 2023

The highly anticipated Xbox Games Showcase will arrive this weekend.

Fans will be able to get a glimpse of what is coming next from Xbox's first party studios - as well as third party studios from around the world. A fresh look at the upcoming reboot of Fable in post on social media.

In the announcement for the showcase, Xbox said: "Join us for some new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internal studios, and our many creative partners around the world. This is the day gamers have been waiting for to see what is coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass."

It is part of Summer Game Fest and will be followed by Starcraft Direct which is described as "a deep-dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated sci-fi RPG". Starfield is due for release in September 2023.

But how can you watch the showcase? Here's all you need to know:

Is Xbox Games Showcase on TV?

It is not being broadcast on a live TV channel - but you will be able to get the live stream on smart TVs or through Xbox consoles, Amazon FireTV and other platforms.

How to watch Xbox Games Showcase live stream?

The showcase will be available to watch via Xbox's official accounts on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL and Xbox's Facebook page. It will be in over 30 languages, and American Sign Language, British Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions.

Other outlets and streamers will also be broadcasting reactions to the showcase on YouTube and Twitch.

What time is the showcase?

The showcase will take place on Sunday (11 June) in Los Angeles but will be broadcast around the world. The timings will be as follows:

PT: June 11, 10am

ET: June 11, 1pm

BST: June 11, 6pm

CET: June 11, 7pm

JST: June 12, 2am

AEST: June 12, 3am

How to watch in cinema?