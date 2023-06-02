There's lots to look forward to this month!

June 2023 is packed with exciting releases that will make you jump off your couch (or maybe just sit up a little straighter), from fighting legends to dark fantasies and even pro wrestling mayhem, this month has something for every gamer out there.

This month brings a lineup of highly anticipated titles that will satisfy every gamer's craving for adventure, combat and competition, and is set to be a month of gaming bliss.

Prepare to unleash your fighting skills in a legendary series, embark on a journey through a world plagued by demonic forces, rev your engines for the ultimate racing experience, prepare to be whisked away on a mesmerising adventure filled with magic, and step into the wrestling ring and unleash your inner champion.

Street Fighter 6

(Image: Capcom)

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? Street Fighter 6 is the eagerly anticipated seventh main addition to the iconic fighting game series, with early reviews indicating it is set to deliver another thrilling and action-packed experience for players.

Developed and published by franchise custodians Capcom - and using the video game company's proprietary "RE Engine" to deliver crisp, stylish 3D graphics - it introduces players to a mix of legendary master fighters and exciting newcomers, each thoughtfully redesigned and showcasing striking new aesthetics and delivering exhilarating cinematic specials that will leave players in awe.

It also encompasses various gameplay options, including local and online versus battles, training sessions and arcade modes, and also introduces a real-time commentary system designed to enhance the tournament-style atmosphere of the game by incorporating English and/or Japanese commentators who provide live commentary while watching the action unfold.

When can I play it? 2 June

Diablo IV

(Image: Blizzard Entertainment)

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? It's been over 10 years since the initial release of Diablo III in 2012, a game that itself marked a significant milestone for the series, bringing the franchise back after a lengthy hiatus since the release of Diablo II in 2000.

In Diablo IV, players will once again embark on a dark and gritty journey through the dark fantasy world of Sanctuary. The game takes place many years after the events of Diablo III and explores a world ravaged by demonic forces.

Players will have the opportunity to choose from five classes - Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, Rogue, and Necromancer - each with their unique abilities and play-styles, and engage in intense combat against hordes of enemies and powerful bosses.

Diablo IV aims to capture the spirit of the earlier games in the series, focusing on the core elements that made Diablo a beloved franchise, such as fast-paced combat, deep character customisation and a dark and atmospheric setting.

When can I play it? 6 June

F1 23

(Image: EA)

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? Get ready for the 16th entry in the F1 series from Codemasters, featuring the official licences for the thrilling 2023 Formula One and Formula 2 championships.

F1 23 brings back the popular Braking Point story mode from F1 2021, featuring the return of Devon Butler, Aiden Jackson and Casper Akkerman alongside a new character named Callie Mayer who joins the cast. The game also introduces a narrative mode with live-action scenes reminiscent of Grid Legends.

With overhauled driving physics, the ability to set a 35% race distance, the return of red flags and a UI that's been revamped for a more immersive Formula One presentation, F1 23 promises a realistic experience. New tracks added this year include the Qatar Grand Prix's Losail International Circuit. and the brand-new Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

When can I play it? 16 June

Final Fantasy XVI

(Image: Square Enix)

PS5

What is it? Prepare for the next epic journey in the Final Fantasy series as Square Enix brings us Final Fantasy XVI, an action-packed RPG scheduled for release for PlayStation 5 that takes players to the world of Valisthea.

With segmented open environments and engaging thrilling combat using a dynamic mix of melee and magic-based attacks, fans will encounter beloved series elements like Chocobos and powerful Eikons, both as formidable bosses and as allies in battle.

Join Clive Rosfield on his quest for revenge as he ventures into a land consumed by the Blight, uncovering the secrets behind Ifrit, the dark Eikon in a breathtaking adventure that looks to captivate both new and longtime Final Fantasy fans.

When can I play it? 22 June

AEW Fight Forever

(Image: THQ Nordic)

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? Developed by Yuke's and published by THQ Nordic, Fight Forever is the debut title from American professional wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Wrestling star Kenny Omega has previously confirmed that Fight Forever will serve as a spiritual successor to beloved classics like WWF No Mercy and Virtual Pro Wrestling, and aims to emulate the nostalgic style and vein of the AKI engine that powered those memorable games.

The game features arcade-style gameplay and nine match types (including Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch), and allows players to embrace the spirit of competition with online play and groundbreaking intergender wrestling, a feature not seen in video game form since WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009.