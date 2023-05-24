Diablo IV aims to capture the spirit of the earlier games in the series

It's been over 10 years since the initial release of Diablo III in 2012, a game that itself marked a significant milestone for the series, bringing the franchise back after a lengthy hiatus since the release of Diablo II in 2000.

But now, Diablo IV is almost upon us, and players will once again be able to embark on a dark and gritty journey through the dark fantasy world of Sanctuary.

The Diablo series has garnered a strong and dedicated fan base for its fast-paced action, intense combat and satisfying loot system, and an atmospheric, grim and gothic world where players confront demonic forces and explore eerie dungeons.

So what exactly can fans expect from the fourth game in the franchise? And perhaps most importantly, when can they actually get their hands on it? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Diablo IV?

Diablo IV is an upcoming action role-playing game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. It is the fourth instalment in the popular Diablo series, following Diablo III, and is highly anticipated by fans of the franchise.

In Diablo IV, players will once again embark on a dark and gritty journey through the dark fantasy world of Sanctuary. The game takes place many years after the events of Diablo III and explores a world ravaged by demonic forces.

Players will have the opportunity to choose from five classes - Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, Rogue, and Necromancer - each with their unique abilities and play-styles, and engage in intense combat against hordes of enemies and powerful bosses.

Diablo IV aims to capture the spirit of the earlier games in the series, focusing on the core elements that made Diablo a beloved franchise, such as fast-paced combat, deep character customisation and a dark and atmospheric setting.

It aims to embrace a darker and grittier art style, reminiscent of the earlier games in the series and attempting to capture the gothic and macabre essence that Diablo is known for.

The game will feature both single-player and multiplayer modes, allowing players to team up with others and tackle challenges together or engage in player-versus-player combat.

Blizzard Entertainment has promised a more interconnected and shared world in Diablo IV, with a larger emphasis on exploration and player agency, and the game will introduce a non-linear campaign allowing players to explore different regions and tackle quests in any order they choose.

There'll also be dynamic events and a large open-world environment (the game is also introducing mounts as a means of transportation, allowing players to traverse the world more quickly), offering players more freedom in their adventures. Though if you prefer a more personalised experience, the game will also have private instanced dungeons and regions.

(Image: Blizzard Entertainment)

When can I play it?

Diablo IV is currently scheduled for release on Tuesday 6 June. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Is there a beta?

Diablo IV did host an open beta period - typically used to allow a larger audience to experience and test a game before its official release - but unfortunately, those windows have now closed.

The beta included a first taste of the campaign via the Prologue and the entirety of Act 1, with the game's first area - Fractured Peaks - available to explore a players saw fit.

Those who pre-purchased Diablo IV were given access to the open beta between 17 and 19 March, while it was made available to everyone between 24 and 26 March.

If you're still really itching to get your hands on the game, players can get up to four days' early access - meaning they'll be able to play Diablo IV from Friday 2 June - by pre-ordering either the Digital Deluxe of Ultimate editions of the game.

Where is the best place to pre-order Diablo IV?

One of the best places to pre-order Diablo IV ahead of its 6 June release date is Game.co.uk, which is offering the console versions of the game for £69.99.

Simply click on the relevant link below to be taken to the platform of your choice:

For PC players, the game can be purchased through Diablo IV's Battle.net page .

Note: Xbox’s ‘Smart Delivery’ feature means there is just one ‘Xbox’ version of Diablo IV to look out for if you’re looking to buy it physically - the game will automatically detect whether you’re using a current or last-gen Xbox console.