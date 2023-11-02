Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the last couple of years, Nintendo has been slowly releasing waves of new Mario Kart 8 tracks as part of the game's Booster Course DLC.

Despite being over a decade old at this point, Mario Kart 8 remains the pinnacle of the series, and while it wasn't stale by any stretch of the imagination, Nintendo's remastered retro tracks - and, sometimes, brand new ones - has added new life to the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now, the time is almost upon us for the bittersweet end of the much welcomed DLC offering, with the sixth and final wave dropping within a matter of days.

Wave 6 not only brings new courses with it, but like other recent waves, also introduces a batch of fresh playable characters to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What's new in Wave 6?

As is customary, the upcoming wave will feature eight courses divided into two fresh cups, sourced from both previous titles and the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

The eight 'new' courses (and the previous Mario Kart games they are pulled from) are as follows:

Rainbow Road (Wii)

Madrid Drive (Tour)

DK Mountain (GCN)

Daisy Circuit (Wii)

Piranha Plant Cove (Tour)

Bowser Castle 3 (SNES)

Rome Avanti (Tour)

Rosalina's Ice World (3DS)

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the new courses aren't everything that's being introduced in Wave 6. Four new characters will be making their debut in the game: Diddy Kong (medium weight), Funky Kong (heavy weight), Peachette (medium weight), and Pauline (heavy weight).

Additionally, the game will introduce 18 new Mii Suits, and players will be treated to a new Sound Test feature, enabling them to enjoy the game's music tracks.

This writer in particular is thrilled by that last inclusion, as the music in Mario Kart 8 features a wide variety of catchy, upbeat tunes that are not only enjoyable to listen to but also memorable, and incorporates a wide range of musical styles from jazz and rock to electronic and orchestral compositions.

When is Wave 6 released?

The final wave of the Boost Course DLC will be available from Thursday 9 November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you don't already have access to the Booster Course Pass, you can buy it as a standalone purchase for £24.99.