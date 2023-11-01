Onimusha is based on the hit video game of the same name

Onimusha is the latest anime series coming to Netflix. The adaptation is based on the hit video game series of the same name and will follow Miyamoto Musashi, who is modelled after Japanese film icon Toshiro Mifune.

Directed by Takashi Miike, it is the latest anime series coming to Netflix following Pluto dropping on the streaming service last week and a teaser trailer released for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off being revealed ahead of its November release.

So, when can you watch Onimusha on Netflix, what can fans expect from the anime series, is there a trailer and what games is it based on? Here's everything you need to know.

When can you watch Onimusha on Netflix?

Onimusha will be available to watch on Netflix from Thursday November 2. The anime is based on Capcom’s famous video game series of the same name.

Onimusha is the latest anime coming to Netflix (Photo: Netflix)

What is Onimusha about?

The official synopsis for Onimusha from Netflix reads: "Capcom's "Onimusha," the landmark survival action video game series set in Japan’s feudal Sengoku period, is being adapted into an anime series that will start streaming from Thursday, November 2, only on Netflix. Directed by Takashi Miike, this ambitious series will focus on Miyamoto Musashi, who is modelled after Toshiro Mifune, the Japanese film icon known around the globe. This is the beginning of an intense series full of realistic action in which Musashi's blade slices through evil as he traverses a land plagued by poverty."

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released the trailer for Onimusha in September, with it being watched by over 1.5 million viewers. You can check out the Onimusha trailer below.

What is the song in the Netflix Onimusha trailer?

The main theme song played in the Onimusha trailer is The Loneliest by Måneskin, the 2021 Eurovision winners. Netflix explain the song "adds depth and emotion to the spellbinding saga".

Who stars in Onimusha?

Onimusha stars a variety of voice actors who are well-known in the anime genre, including Akio Otsuka who has over 500 credits to his name, including Paprika, Ghost in the Shell and Metal Gear Solid. Other cast members include Kazuyuki Okitsu (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven) and Aya Yamane who is best known for starring in Attack on Titan.

Is Onimusha based on a game?