Michael Cera will be reprising his role as Scott Pilgrim in the new animated series

Netflix have released a new teaser clip for their upcoming animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

The new anime series which is based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s hit graphic novels, is the latest addition to the Scott Pilgrim franchise, with the live-action movie adaption Scott Pilgrim vs. the World being released in 2010.

The teaser clip brings big names back to the forefront including Michael Cera’s Scott Pilgrim, Aubrey Plaza’s Julie, and Kieran Culkin as roommate Wallace. The eight-episode series aims to add more backstory to the characters, giving fans a fresh updated look at the Scott Pilgrim story.

So, what happens in the Scott Pilgrim teaser clip, who is returning to the franchise and when is it dropping on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

When is the release date for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Over is coming to Netflix on Friday 17 November.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be dropping on Netflix in November (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

What is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off about?

Scott Pilgrim has come a long way since the release of the first film in 2010. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, the new animated series will follow Pilgrim as he falls in love with New Yorker Ramona Flowers, but there's a catch - in order to date her, he needs to defeat all seven of her evil exes.

The series opted to go in the direction of an anime instead of live-action as filmmaker Edgar Wright explained it "was an interesting way to go". Speaking to Netflix Tudum he said: "I knew that a live-action sequel was unlikely, but I would usually defer by suggesting that perhaps an anime adaptation was an interesting way to go.

“And then, lo and behold, one day Netflix got in touch to ask about this exact idea. But even better, our brilliant creator Bryan Lee O’Malley had an idea that was way more adventurous than just a straight adaptation of the original books.”

Where can I watch the Scott Pilgrim teaser clip?

Netflix released a first look teaser clip for the new series on YouTube on Thursday 28 September. In the sneak peak, Pilgrim learns from Julie Powers that Flowers works delivering Netflix DVDs, so in a bid to get her attention he decides to rent a movie.

You can watch the teaser clip for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off below:

Who is returning to Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

Fans of the franchise will be excited to learn that Michael Cera is returning as Scott Pilgrim, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead as his love interest Ramona, Kieran Culkin as his roommate Wallace Wells and Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers. Other big names include Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Mae Whitman as the Evil Exes.

