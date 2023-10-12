The work of Uru Okabe takes centre stage this week, with Netflix’s latest anime series for you to delve into - Good Night World.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Those of you who may have been following my exploits on Screen Babble or writing for NationalWorld might know I have a pre-disposition towards anime and manga; if it’s not me singing the praises of the new ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ series it’s talking about the first, second and third wave of Japanese animation that made it’s way to the west.

So of course when Netflix returned to the anime well, I was interested; after all, the streaming giant put my uneasiness over their live-action adaptation of ‘One Piece’ to rest with not only the series earning critical praise, but heaven forbid - a second season! Sorry, ‘Cowboy Bebop.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animation studio involved in the work is also one to note: NAZ has once again come on board to provide the luscious animation techniques that we’ve previously witnessed with their works on ‘Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer’ and ‘Id – Invaded.’

What is ‘Good Night World’ about?

“In a virtual reality online game called "Planet," the Arima family escapes their real-world issues by forming a team known as "The Akabane Family." This simulated family provides them with the stability and happiness they lack in reality, as long as they adhere to one rule: no digging into each other's offline lives.”

“However, when the game blurs into reality, uncovering their true identities could either strengthen their bonds or lead to unforeseen consequences for the family and others, as they strive to conquer the ultimate boss monster, the "Black Bird of Happiness."

Was ‘Good Night World’ originally a weekly manga strip?

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is indeed - the original series ‘Good Night World’ was featured in Shogakukan's Ura Sunday website and MangaONE service from December 2015 to January 2017, with its chapters collected into five tankōbon volumes.

Its creator, Uru Okabe, is also the author & artist of ‘Good Night World End’, ‘Yajin’ and ‘Sekai Oni.’

When is ‘Good Night World’ on Netflix?