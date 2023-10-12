Justin Long and Rachael Harris star in the Disney+ Goosebumps series reboot based on R.L. Stine's books

Disney+ is rebooting the horror anthology series Goosebumps with a new 10 part season coming to the platform more than 25 years after the original show ended.

October is the season for spooky films and shows to land in cinemas and on streaming services - recent horror releases include franchise sequels The Exorcist: Believer and Saw X, and Edgar Allan Poe series The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix.

But, for those looking for a bit more family fun this Halloween season, Goosebumps will provide a much softer scare.

The PG rated series follows a group of five high school friends who inadvertently unleash supernatural forces on their small town, and now must work together to save from the evil they have released.

The Goosebumps reboot series will be released on Disney+

Who is in the cast of Goosebumps 2023?

Rachael Harris as Nora

Justin Long as Nathan Bratt

Rob Huebel as Colin

Isa Briones as Margot

Miles McKenna as James

Ana Yi Puig as Isabella

Zack Morris as Isaiah

Will Price as Lucas

Ben Cockell as Harold Biddle

Aiden Howard as Sam

Gillian Vigman as Georgia Biddle

Tyson Dornn as Tyson

Sophia Carriere as Wendy

William Chris Sumpter as Young Ben

Alex Felix as Young Sarah

Samantha Blaire Cutler as Young Eliza

Taylar Hender as Young Nora

Is there a trailer for the new Goosebumps series?

Yes there is and you can watch it right here:

Is Goosebumps based on the R.L. Stine books?

Yes, the series is still based on the works of R.L. Stine who wrote the original Goosebumps book series, which contained 62 separate instalments published between 1992 and 1997.

Stine also wrote many more Goosebumps spin-off books including the Tales To Give You Goosebumps and Give Yourself Goosebumps, Goosebumps Series 2000 series, Goosebumps HorrorLand, and Goosebumps Most Wanted series. In total, Stine has written more than 200 books under the Goosebumps umbrella.

The Disney+ Goosebumps series is based on the R.L. Stine novels

However, Stine, now 80, is not directly involved in the production of the latest Goosebumps TV series, and his works have been developed for the show by Pokémon: Detective Pikachu writer Rob Letterman, with a script penned by a team of writers.

Most of the episode titles from the new series are taken from titles of the original Goosebumps book series, including The Haunted Mask, Say Cheese and Die!, and Night of the Living Mummy, whilst other episodes are named after later collections, such as Welcome to HorrorLand, and Give Yourself Goosebumps.

When is the Goosebumps Disney+ release date?

There are 10 episodes in the new series - the first five episodes will land on Disney+ in the UK on Friday 13 October. The second half of the series will be released in weekly instalments on Fridays, with the final episode arriving on 17 November.

Where can you watch the original Goosebumps series?

The original Goosebumps TV series (1995-1998) is available to buy on Apple TV+ in the UK. The 2015 spin-off movie is available to stream on NOW, and to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, YouTube, and more.