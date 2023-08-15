The Exorcist sequel comes to cinemas 50 years after the infamous R rated first film

William Friedkin’s landmark horror film The Exorcist shocked audiences on its release in 1973, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. The film retained the title until the 2017 Stephen King adaptation It dethroned it.

Now, five decades on from its release, Universal is aiming to repeat Warner Bros’ feat with a sequel trilogy that will see some of the original stars return, starting with The Exorcist: Believer.

This time, two young girls have become the victim of demonic possession, and Ellen Burstyn’s Chris MacNeil returns to help their family’s deal with the terrifying ordeal. Linda Blair is also slated to return as Regan, the demon’s first victim.

The age restricted trailer released last month promises to be another terrifying instalment of the franchise. Two more sequels - Deceiver and an untitled third instalment - will follow.

But can any sequel ever live up to the reputation of the first movie which has become a part of cinema legend? Earlier sequels from the 1970s and ‘90s were a massive disappointment for fans. Perhaps Believer can buck this trend and deliver a film just as terrifying - or maybe even more so - as that the original film.

What is The Exorcist: Believer rated?

The Exorcist: Believer has been given an R rating in the US, meaning that those under 17 must be accompanied by an adult to watch the film.

In the UK, the sequel is yet to be officially given an age rating, though the trailer has been slapped with a 15 certificate. It is likely that the movie will receive an 18 rating ahead of its release in October.

The original film was given an R rating in the US and an X in the UK (the UK has since abolished the X certificate and The Exorcist was given an 18 certificate when it was re-rated).

The disappointing sequel Heretic, released in 1977 received the same age ratings as the first movie, whilst The Exorcist III was rated R in the US and 18 in the UK, later revised to 15. Prequel films The Beginning, and Dominion were both rated R in the US and 15 in the UK.

The Exorcist was the highest grossing R rated movie in the US for more than 40 years

Will The Exorcist: Believer be scarier than the original film?

It’s hard to say, the sequel has received the same age certificate in the US as the original film, but by modern standards, the first movie may not be considered as scary as it was when it first landed in cinemas.

Part of the fear factor of the movie was the strong religious element, and the threat of Satan and demonic possession, which may have affected audiences in the 1970s, when the US was a more devout country than it is today.

The 1973 film is not particularly gory, and doesn’t boast many jump scares, instead it relies on a searing tension to create fear. Apparently it succeeded, since the film’s release a legend has developed of audience members becoming hysterical, passing out, and even being sick, in the cinema.

But much of the reason for the film’s R rating (some argued it should have been rated X), was the extreme language - ‘she advised me to keep my fingers away from her goddamned c**t’, ‘Your mother sucks c**ks in Hell’ etc. - and its blasphemous sexual content.

There was the infamous crucifix scene in which the possessed Regan repeatedly stabs herself in the crotch with the sacred symbol. She also repeatedly urges the priests to have sex with her, again whilst possessed.

When is The Exorcist: Believer release date?