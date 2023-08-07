Tributes to the acclaimed director are already pouring in from Hollywood stars

William Friedkin, an Oscar-winning director best known for 1970s horror The Exorcist, has died today, aged 87. His wife, former Paramount Pictures chair, Sherry Lansing shared the sad news with The Hollywood Reporter.

Friedkin was born in Chicago, Illinois during The Great Depression to two Jewish immigrants from Ukraine. During his career as a filmmaker, Friedkin became associated with the New Hollywood movement and auteur cinema of the late 1960s and 1970s.

Friedkin directed the controversial X-rated drama film The Boys in the Band in 1970, but he really made his mark as a director the following year with The French Connection.

The crime drama following two New York narcotics detectives who stumble on a heroin ring, won Best Picture at the 1972 Academy Awards, and also bagged Friedkin his only Oscar win for Best Director.

In 1973, Friedkin helmed an adaptation of William Blatty’s chilling horror novel The Exorcist. The end product became known as one of the scariest films of all time, with audiences reportedly passing out at the cinema. Friedkin picked up another Best Director nomination for his work, but this time the gong went to George Roy Hill for The Sting.

Who has paid tribute to William Friedkin?

Since the news of his death was announced earlier today, tributes have poured in for the late director across social media.

Horror director Eli Roth, known for the Hostel movies, and Cabin Fever, shared a tribute on Instagram. He wrote: “RIP to the legend William Friedkin. One of the most impactful directors of all time and certainly set the course of my life in a different direction with The Exorcist. He was so incredibly nice and supportive the few times I was lucky enough to meet him. Watch Sorcerer if you’ve never seen it. He was one of a kind. Legend.”

Mike Reiss, a writer on The Simpsons, shared on X, formerly Twitter: “When working on the Mr. Plow show, we heard that William Friedkin was a fan of The Simpsons. So we put in a parody of his film SORCERER just for him. Years later he visited the show, charmed everyone, and even wound up as a guest star. RIP a great guy.”

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood took to X to post: “Aww man…a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever. So long, William Friedkin”

What is William Friedkin’s last film?

Friedkin completed his work directing The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, a war drama starring Keifer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, and late actor Lance Reddick.