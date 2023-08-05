Pasquale was performing at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness during his newest tour when a close call with a moose antler 'nearly killed' him

Comedian Joe Pasquale has revealed that he had a close call with a pair of moose antlers on stage on Skegness. (Credit: Getty Images)

Comedian Joe Pasquale has revealed that he was "nearly killed" during his latest tour after a fall which saw him impaled in the leg with a moose's antlers.

The former I'm A Celebrity... King of the Jungle opened up about the terrifying incident on the White Wine Question Time podcast, hosted by former X Factor host Kate Thornton. Joe, 62, told the podcast that he was hospitalised in Skegness after he was injured while performing at the Embassy Theatre as part of his newest tour.

He said: "In the act I have a great big pair of moose antlers and they're huge things – they've got like these huge prongs sticking on. And the gag is I have to put them on my head and I go 'I put too much mousse on my hair'.

"But at the end of the act the curtains came down and all my props are strewn all over the stage and they bring the lights down obviously. And I'm starting to put all my props away and I literally trip over my moose head. And it was in slow motion."

Joe, who is currently touring with his show 'The New Normal', added that he started to fall on the moose antlers prop before his leg was pierced by the sharp object. He said: "My moose head's on the floor all sticking up and I'm starting to go down – I'm falling on to the moose head. I was going to impale myself on eight moose points right in my belly. Seriously, I was going to die.

"I am 62, but I am quite nimble for a bloke of my age. So I had one leg on the ground, the other one's hanging out there to the right hand side, and I managed to push myself over. My torso went over the top of the moose head.

He added: "It was like Tom Cruise in the new Mission Impossible film. I actually twisted round on to my back as well – all in a split second. It was all in a split second. And as I came down on the moose's head, on its prongs, it only got me in the back of the leg. It really hurt, but I thought 'that's ok'."

Joe showed his tour manager his wound before being taken to hospital, saying: "I went to see my tour manager who's doing the sound. I went 'Lee, I think I've hurt my leg, will you have a look at it?' He went 'yeah, what have you done?' I said 'I've just fallen over and landed on my moose head'. He laughed. I pulled my trousers down to show him and he nearly went white, he nearly fainted. He went 'Oh my god, you need a medic'."

The comedian ended up being hospitalised and received seven stitches in his leg. However, he told Thornton on the podcast that the incident left a lasting impression on him and he was grateful that it wasn't more serious.