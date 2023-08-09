The Exorcist was released in cinemas 50 years ago, it ushered in the blockbuster film era and sent audiences into hysterics. The film has continued to influence horror cinema for decades and now a sequel trilogy is in the works.

Two sequels were made in the last century and two prequels came out in the early 2000s, but these ranged from just bad to utterly terrible, and this time around Universal are hoping to get things right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first sequel in the series, The Exorcist: Believer, will see the return of some original cast members, one of whom is reprising their role for the first time in half a century.

Believer is produced by Blumhouse, the horror film company behind the likes of Insidious, The Purge, and Get Out, and is slated to be followed by The Exorcist: Deceiver, and an as yet untitled third film.

The Exorcist: Believer hits cinemas on Friday 13 October

What is The Exorcist: Believer about?

The sequel is believed to be a reboot of the franchise, ignoring every film in the series released since 1973.

Believer is set in the modern day and follows two young girls who go missing, leaving their parents frantic. When they do return, it becomes clear that something has happened, as the two girls are acting very strangely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As their behaviour becomes more frightening and harder to explain, their parents start to suspect that there may be supernatural forces at work. Eventually, they consult with a woman who is darkly familiar with demonic possession, and call on priests to perform exorcisms.

The script for the sequel is based on characters created by William Blatty, author of the 1971 Exorcist novel which was adapted into the 1973 movie directed by William Friedkin.

Who is in the cast of The Exorcist: Believer

Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil

Burstyn played Regan’s desperate mother, Chris, in the original Exorcist. She enlisted the help of the Catholic church in saving her daughter from the horrific effects of demonic possession.

In the sequel, Burstyn reprises her role as she is called on by a new set of anxious parents who fear that their children have also been possessed.

Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil

Advertisement

Advertisement

Linda Blair, who played Regan in the first film, and the poorly received 1977 sequel The Heretic, will also return as the twice possessed victim. It is unknown how much her character will be involved in the sequels.

Ellen Burstyn returns as Chris MacNeil in The Exorcist: Believer

Other cast members include:

Leslie Odom Jr. as Victor Fielding

Raphael Sbarge as Pastor

Lidya Jewett as Angela

Olivia Marcum as Katherine

E.J. Bonilla as Father Maddox

Antoni Corone as Father Phillips

Norah Murphy as Hannah

Emily Rachel Gordon

Chandu Kanuri as Daniel

Jennifer Nettles in an unnamed role

Ann Dowd in an unnamed role

When is The Exorcist: Believer release date?

The horror sequel is set to be released in UK cinemas on Friday 13 October 2023, the spookiest date in the calendar. Initially it will be released exclusively in cinemas and will not be available to stream. The next movie, Deceiver is set for a 2025 release.

Is there a trailer for The Exorcist: Believer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Where can you watch The Exorcist films?

The original 1973 movie is available to rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, Sky Store, YouTube and more.

The sequels, (especially Heretic) are not worth your time, but if you are determined to watch them, The Exorcist II: The Heretic is available to rent or bPuy from Amazon, Apple TV+, Sky Store, YouTube and more. The Exorcist III is available to rent or buy from Apple TV+, Sky Store, and Microsoft.