Friday the 13th: The Awakening is a fan-made film that continues the story of Jason Voorhees

Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic slasher franchises of all time and was a staple of 1980s horror cinema.

The first film, released in May 1980, came off the back of the success of Halloween, and proved to be another cult horror hit at the box office.

What followed was a string of less successful and gradually more outlandish sequels and reboots which saw the series antagonist, Jason Voorhees, cryogenically frozen for centuries, sent to Hell, and go toe to toe against another iconic horror villain, Freddy Krueger.

Now another Friday the 13th movie is on its way, though it won’t be part of the official franchise as the crowdfunded film was made by and for fans.

The Awakening will follow Brock Williams, from the Evil Dead franchise, as he researches the legend of Jason Voorhees - the film will also feature Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

There are 12 films in the Friday the 13th franchise

How many films are there in the Friday the 13th franchise?

There are 12 films currently released in the Friday the 13th franchise, released between 1980 and 2009. Despite one film being called ‘The Final Chapter’, and another ‘The Final Friday’, the series has continued to evolve - or degenerate - depending on your point of view.

These are the films from the franchise in order of release:

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Jason X (2001)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Jason Voorhees is cryogenically frozen for four centuries in Friday the 13th sequel Jason X

Where can you watch the Friday the 13th movies?

The first film in the series is available to rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, and YouTube.

Part II is available on Paramount Plus and Sky, or you can rent or buy the film from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, and more.

Part III is streaming on Sky and NOW, and you can rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, and more.

The Final Chapter, A New Beginning, Jason Lives, The New Blood, and Jason Takes Manhattan are all streaming on Paramount Plus now. You can rent or buy these films from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, and more.

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, and Jason X are available to rent or buy from Amazon and Apple TV+.

Freddy vs. Jason is available to rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, YouTube and more.

Friday the 13th (2009) is streaming on Paramount Plus and NOW, and is available to rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, the Sky Store, YouTube and more.

When is Friday the 13th: The Awakening in cinemas?