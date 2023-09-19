The latest edition to the Evil Dead franchise is dropping on Netflix just in time for Halloween

Evil Dead Rise will be dropping on Netflix this week, just in time for spooky season.

The latest edition to the Evil Dead franchise dropped in UK cinemas in April 2023, but fans will finally be able to watch it on the streaming channel.

Evil Dead Rise has swapped the woods for an apartment block in Los Angeles. Written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground), the film stars a fresh new cast including Lily Sullivan (I Met a Girl), Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist), Morgan Davies (The End), Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence) and Nell Fisher (Northspur).

So, when can you watch Evil Dead Rise on Netflix, what is the horror film about, cast lineup and do you have to watch the original movie beforehand? Here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch Evil Dead Rise on Netflix?

Evil Dead Rise will be available to watch on Netflix from Thursday 21 September. The horror film originally launched in UK cineams on 21 April 2023, but is finally available to watch on the streaming platform.

Evil Dead Rise originally launched in the UK in April 2023 (Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

What is the plot of Evil Dead Rise?

Evil Dead Rise will see the horror move from the woods to the city, in this edition the franchise will have a separate story to the previous films, including a brand new cast.

The official synopsis from Warner Brothers reads: “Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.”

Reported by Digital Spy, writer and director Lee Cronin previously said that he chose to relocate the location to a Los Angeles apartment block because he wanted to “do something new”.

Cronin explained: “As much as I said I always wanted to make an Evil Dead movie, if the guys had put a script in front of me and said: ‘Here we go: it’s at the cabin, it’s with Ash,’ I probably would have said no, because I want to tell my own stories.” Adding: “But they didn’t want that either.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Warner Brothers released a trailer ahead of Evil Dead Rise’s release, you can watch it below - but beware it’s spooky!

Who stars in Evil Dead Rise?

The latest edition in the Evil Dead franchise will have none of the main cast and characters from the previous movies. Instead we join Ellie, a mother of three played by Alyssa Sutherland and her estranged sister Beth played by Lily Sullivan.

Here is the cast line-up for Evil Dead Rise:

Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie

Lily Sullivan as Beth

Gabrielle Echols as Bridget

Morgan Davies as Danny

Nell Fisher as Kassie

Mia Challis as Jessie

Tai Wano as Scott

Jayden Daniels as Gabriel

Billy Reynolds-McCarthy as Jake

Do you have to watch Evil Dead before you can watch Evil Dead Rise?

Evil Dead Rise is the latest in a long line of films in the Evil Dead franchise. The first one launched in 1981 and became a cult classic. You don’t have to watch the previous movies to understand the latest 2023 edition, but if you want to get your Evil Dead fix, this is the order to watch the Evil Dead movies in.