Scream VI, starring Courtney Cox and Jenna Ortega was released in cinemas this week - this is what we know about Scream 7 so far

Scream VI landed in cinemas in the UK this week - the latest istalment in the iconic slasher franchise saw the survivors of the last movie leave the town of Woodsboro for New York City, but are pursued by a new Ghostface killer.

Since the first Scream film arrived in 1996, the series has become iconic among horror fans, and ranks as one of the most successful horror franchises of all time, having made more than $700 million across the first five films. There was a long break between the third and fourth instalments of the series, and it seemed like the series may have wrapped up.

But then came the fifth film, which introduced new leads to the franchise and proved that Scream was still a very banksable project. Following the release of Scream VI fans want to know if another instalment is on the way. This is everything we know about Scream 7:

Will there be a Scream 7?

Scream 7 has not yet been officially greenlit by Paramount - Scream VI was confirmed in February 2022, a month after the previous film was released. As Scream VI was released on 10 March, an announcement on the fate of a future Scream film could come in April.

ScreenGeek reported that sources said a new Scream film is in the works and that filming will begin later this year.

Who will be in the cast of Scream 7?

The cast of Scream 7 is yet to be confirmed, but based on the plot of Scream VI we can expect the following cast members to return:

Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed

Josh Segarra as Danny Brackett

Neve Campbell, who starred in the first five Scream films as Sidney Prescott, did not return for the sixth instalment due to a dispute over pay. She said she did not feel valued by the studio and believed that she would have received a fairer pay offer if she was a male franchise lead.

It’s not clear if this will be resolved by the time the next film starts production and if Campbell will return to the role. As David Arquette, who played Dewey in the first five instalments of the franchise, met a bloody end in Scream (2022), he did not return in Scream VI and will not appear in later films.

This means that Courteney Cox could once again be the only original cast member to appear in the next Scream movie. Several Scream VI stars, including Jenna Ortega and Jack Champion, were not even born when the first film was released.

Scream VI cast at the world premiere in New York

Does the Scream VI post-credits scene set up a sequel?

The post-credits scene at the end of Scream VI sees Mindy Meeks-Martin look into the camera and say: “Not every movie needs a post-credits scene.”

It’s a meta joke taking aim at the likes of Marvel and DC which tend to tack on an extra 30 seconds or so of movie during the mid and post credits - these scenes usually reveal an Easter egg or set up a plot point for a sequel.

However, in the case of Scream the post-credits scene was just a joke about how many movies include these scenes, and it did not do anything to hint at a sequel.

What is the release date of Scream 7?

As Scream 7 is still yet to be officially confirmed, there is no release date yet. Some instalments in the franchise have come after long breaks - there were 11 years between Scream 3 and 4, and the same long break between 4 and 5.