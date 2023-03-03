Iconic horror film Scream have spawned four sequels, with another on the way next week. The first five Scream films are available to stream online in the UK now

As another Scream sequel is about to arrive in cinemas, more than a quarter of a century after the first movie premiered, we’re revisiting the first five films in the iconic Scream franchise.

Scream VI, sees original star Courteney Cox return as Gale Weathers alongside Wednesday star Jenna Ortega (who was not even born until after Scream 3 was released) as Tara Carpenter.

It will also be the first film in the series without Neve Campbell, who played longtime Ghostface target Sidney Prescott - Campbell said she felt undervalued during pay negotiations and will not be returning to the role.

The franchise has made more than $700 million at the box office so far (making it the 10th most successful horror franchises of all time, behind Jaws) with the newest release expected to bring in at least another $100 million.

This is what the Scream movies are about, and how you can watch them all ahead of Scream VI.

Scream VI is out in cinemas next week

Scream (1996)

A fantastic dissection of the slasher genre, Scream, which was later parodied itself in Scary Movie, follows a group of teenagers in the quiet town of Westboro who are targeted by a masked killer inspired by horror films.

The movie that started it all, the first Scream film is available to watch on Netflix, Paramount+, and NOW. You can also rent or buy the film from Amazon, AppleTV, Google Play, and the Sky Store with prices starting at £2.49.

Scream 2 (1997)

A survivor from the first film goes away to college, believing that she has left the horror that plagued her home town behind her. However, she soon learns that a copycat killer is stalking her with the intention of creating their own real-life sequel.

You can stream Scream 2 on Paramount+ and NOW, and rent or buy the movie from Amazon, AppleTV, and the Sky Store from £3.49.

Scream 3 (2000)

The horror franchise becomes even more meta, as a killer targets the Hollywood set of STAB 3, a movie based on the original Woodsboro killings. Once again the targets of the newest Ghostface killer must uncover the villain’s identity before it’s too late.

Scream 3 is also available to stream on Paramount+ and NOW in the UK. You can rent or buy it from Amazon, AppleTV, and the Sky Store - again prices to rent start at £2.49 for standard definition.

Courtney Cox has appeared in every Scream film

Scream 4 (2011)

A decade has passed since Ghostface has last made an appearance, and one of the survivors has moved on by throwing herself into her writing. When she visits Westboro on her book tour, Ghostface returns, and she and her family and friends are in danger once again.

Scream 4 is currently only available to rent or buy - the cheapest rental option is in standard definition on Amazon or YouTube for £2.49. You can rent it in HD from Amazon, AppleTV, or YouTube for £3.49. You can buy the film on Amazon (£6.99), AppleTV (£6.99) and YouTube (£7.99).

Scream (2022)

Set 25 years after the first movie, the fifth instalment of the franchise - confusingly also named Scream - sees a new killer pick up the Ghostface mask and targets another group of teenagers in Woodsboro as long-hidden secrets are dug up.

Scream is available to stream on Paramount+ and NOW. You can rent it from Curzon for £3.99 , or buy it from Amazon (£9.99), Sky Store (£9.99), or AppleTV (£13.99).

When is Scream VI in cinemas?