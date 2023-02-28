Friends cast members Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow paid tribute to their former co-star calling her a ‘really good human and an extraordinary friend’

Courteney Cox has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress who is best known for portraying Monica Gellar in the hit TV sitcom Friends was joined by her fellow cast members Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who each give a speech about Cox’s achievements, hailing her a “really good human and an extraordinary friend”.

Cox was awarded the star ahead of the release of the sixth movie in the Scream franchise, which will see her reprise her role as Gale Weathers. Her credits also include Cougar Town and Shining Vale, she has also been mentioned in Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare, with the Prince stating he had taken mushrooms at her house.

So, why did Courteney Cox get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and what did Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow say? Here’s everything you need to know.

Does Courteney Cox have a star on the Walk of Fame?

Cox was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (27 February). Her star is located not far from Anistons, who was awarded a spot on the Walk of Fame in 2012.

(L-R) Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox (Photo: Getty Images)

Why did Courteney Cox get a Hollywood star?

Cox was honoured with a star in recognition to her acting career which has spanned three decades. The 58-year-old whose credits include Scream, Friends, Cougar Town and Shining Vale has also produced and directed.

Honouring her, Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame said: “We are thrilled to welcome Courteney Cox to the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Courteney has played some momentous roles during her career, and we know there is much more to come. I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from her friend and now fellow Walk of Famer Jennifer Aniston.”

What did she say about receiving a Walk of Fame star?

Cox gave a speech after receiving her star looking back on her time as Monica Geller on Friends. Reflecting on the ten year sitcom she said: “Friends taught me the importance of camaraderie and really sticking together. These friendships were at the most important time in my life, and we went through so many things together. And it just taught me about being there for each other — I know, that’s the song: ‘I’ll be there for you.’ But it’s true. It was so nice to work with people that could bounce ideas off each other. Everybody wanted the best for everybody. There was no jealousy, it was only, ‘Let’s make the best show we can, and let’s support each other in this.’”

She also thanked her Snow Patrol partner Danny McDaid and paid tribute to her daughter Coco, with whom she shares with David Arquette, telling her daughter: “It’s not easy to grow up in this business, and I just want you to know you shine and you shine in your own unique light. I love you so much, I’m so proud of you. I’m proud to be your mom.”

What did Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow say about Courteney Cox?

Cox was treated to a joint tribute from her two Friends co-stars Aniston and Kudrow who gave a speech honouring their long-term friendship.

Courteney Cox attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony (Photo: Getty Images)

Aniston said: “We’re very honoured to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, your family, your sisters. To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney and she is responsible for all of that. [Courteney] instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another, and that actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another. Those wise, wise words have stayed with me – I learned them as a young 20-something-year-old actor and that really set me on my path as a young woman and being able to create relationships that I cherish to this very day.”

Kudrow added: “I really believe that it was that, and Courteney doing that, that really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I’ll say it, the history of television. We just want to say that we’re deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and what’s most important, a truly good and decent human being. Thank you for enriching our lives.”