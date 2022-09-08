David Schwimmer playfully impersonates Jennifer Aniston’s recent social media photo, and she claps back in the comments

David Schwimmer has left fans in hysterics after taking to social media to recreate Jennifer Aniston’s shower snap.

The actor, 55, took to Instagram to poke fun at his Friends co-star, who posted a photo taken in the shower a few days ago.

She was snapped with her back to the camera, alongside an intriguing caption, which reads:“Something’s coming 🚿 9.8.22.”

Lisa Kudrow commented under the photo, writing:”Ohh 🎉.”

Fans seemed excited, with one writing: “Eeeekkkkk!!!”

Another said: “Aww i can’t wait ❤️❤️❤️❤️ SUPER EXCITED!”

Jennifer, 53, used the post to tease an upcoming product release from her award-winning haircare range Lolavie.

Her products currently include a perfecting leave-in conditioner, glossing de-taggler and a lightweight hair oil - all of which are vegan and cruelty-free.

The actress showed two sleek bottles in front of her as she showers in the photo.

David, who played Jennifer’s on-screen boyfriend Ross Gellar in Friends, decided he would recreate the photo of the actress by lathering himself up for a snap on his own social media.

The actor pulled an animated expression with soap in his eyes, writing: "@JenniferAniston – a towel I hope??."

The interaction amused many Friends fans in the comments , with one writing: “MY EYES ! MY EYES😍”, which is a quote from Lisa Kudrow’s character Phoebe Buffay.

Another said: “See ? He’s her lobster”

A third commented: “STOP I LIVE FOR THESE INTERACTIONS.”

Jennifer Aniston popped up in the comments of David’s post, saying: "Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?"

The actress playfully referred to a line from the show, when her character Rachel was accused of stealing Monica’s thunder by announcing her pregnancy just as Monica got engaged.

The Morning Show actress, later re-shared David’s recreation in her stories alongside a laughing face emoji and a love heart.

Last year, it was revealed during the Friends Reunion that Jennifer and David both had a crush on each other during filming, but they chose not to act upon it.

David most recently appeared in British sitcom, Intelligence, where he starred alongside British comedian, writer and actor, Nick Mohammed.