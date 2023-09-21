Four horror films and a spooky anthology series are coming to Netflix ahead of Halloween

The days are getting shorter, the weather is getting colder, and Halloween is fast approaching, which means that streaming platforms are preparing their roster of horror films and shows for fans to enjoy over the spooky season.

For a more general list of horror films in cinemas and streaming this October check out our handy guide, and see here for family friendly scares.

This month Evil Dead Rise, which was released in cinemas in April, landed on Netflix, and it will be joined there on 1 October by 2021 horror sequel The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

But Netflix also has a host of brand new original spooky content coming to the site next month in time for Halloween.

This year the platform has pulled out all the stops with something for every kind of horror fan, whether slasher comedy, tense thrillers, physiological scares, or creepy documentaries are your thing. These are five new horror films and shows coming to Netflix in October.

Tense thriller Nowhere lands on Netflix on 29 September

Nowhere - 29 September

This claustrophobic thriller follows Mia, a pregnant woman who finds herself alone and adrift in the middle of the ocean after fleeing a totalitarian country with her husband by hiding in a sea container. She becomes separated from her husband and must fight for her very survival when a violent storm throws her into the sea.

The Fall of the House of Usher is a modern take on Edgar Allan Poe's tales

The Fall of the House of Usher - 12 October (8 episodes)

This creepy anthology series is inspired by several short stories by gothic writer Edgar Allan Poe, particularly the story of the show’s title. The series has a contemporary setting and follows ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher who have built a powerful pharmaceutical empire but see it brought down by a mysterious woman from their childhood.

The Conference is a Netflix slasher comedy

The Conference - 13 October

The Conference is a comedy slasher film about a team building conference attended by municipal employees that spirals into a nightmare when accusations of corruption begin to circulate and plague the work environment. Simultaneously, a mysterious figure begins stalking and murdering the participants. This is a Swedish language film with English subtitles.

Documentary The Devil on Trial follows a 'real' case of demonic possession

The Devil on Trial - 17 October

Documentary The Devil on Trial explores the first and only time demonic possession has officially been used as a defence in a US murder trial. The film includes firsthand accounts of alleged possession by the Devil, and a shocking murder. This extraordinary story will investigate the deep rooted fear of the unknown.

Sister Death is a Spanish language horror film

Sister Death - 27 October