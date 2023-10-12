Awareness movie: release date on Amazon Prime Video, plot, trailer and cast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Awareness is the latest sci-fi thriller to arrive on Amazon Prime Video.

Written, produced and directed by Daniel Benmayor (Xtreme) it features a standout cast, including Pedro Alonso who is best known for playing the role of Berlin in Netflix's Money Heist and Lela Loren who played Danica Harlan in Altered Carbon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The storyline of the movie revolves around teenager Ian (Carlos Scholz), who discovers he "can manipulate minds with his ability to generate visual illusions" and uses this to his advantage by scamming people, however when his powers are publicly revealed he soon becomes the target.

Production for the movie took place in Spain, with locations including Catalonia, Madrid, and Castile and León, whilst the soundtrack was composed by Roque Baños, who is best known for his work on Evil Dead, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

So, when can you watch Awareness on Amazon Prime? Here's everything you need to know about the latest sci-fi thriller.

Awareness movie: release date on Amazon Prime Video

Awareness is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from Wednesday 11 October. The Spanish-American film premiered at the 26th Málaga Film Festival in March, where it received positive reviews.

Awareness is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video (Photo: Amazon Studios)

Awareness: what is the plot?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The official synopsis from Amazon Prime Video reads: "Ian, a rebellious teenager living on the outskirts of society, can manipulate minds with his ability to generate visual illusions. He uses this power to survive - running small, indiscreet, scams. When one of his cons goes awry, his abilities publicly spiral out of control and Ian becomes the target of two rival organizations, each seeking to exploit his powers."

Awareness: is there a trailer?

Yes, Amazon Prime released a trailer of the sci-fi thriller three weeks ago. You can watch it below.

Awareness: meet the cast

Awareness features a standout cast including Carlos Scholz who is best known for his role in The Platform and The Invisible Guest, María Pedraza from TV shows Money Heist and Elite, Pedro Alonso who portrayed Berlin in Money Heist, Lela Loren who starred in Altered Carbon and Óscar Jaenada who fans may recognise from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Rambo: Last Blood.

Here is the cast line-up for Awareness movie: