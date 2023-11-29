What did Tina Knowles say about Beyonce using skin lighten products? (Getty)

Beyoncé shocked fans at the premiere for her Renaissance concert movie premiere on Saturday November 25, However it wasn’t because of the Destiny's Child reunion with band members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland or the fact that she was rocking new long platinum blonde hair. No, fans were actually shocked over the colour of her skin.

The Grammy award winning singer, 42 looked unrecognisable with new silvery blonde locks and revealing silver Versace gown as she walked the red carpet for her movie premiere. Fans began to speculate that the Cuff It singer had looked as though she had been using dangerous skin lightening products. One person wrote on ‘X’ " Did she bleach her skin. She is not this light." with another fan adding “Who is this white woman?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles has weighed in on the conversation - as any mother would - by defending her daughter in an Instagram post. Tina wrote a lengthy caption over a video of her daughter at the premiere with some of the comments made by trolls. The video then shows a montage of video clips of Beyoncé over the years with her single ‘Brown Skin Girl’ playing over it.

Tina Knowles wrote: "Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white. She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? .. How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. . ALIEN Superstar duh!"

“What's really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal Beyoncé's hairstylist she was from TMZ to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal….Well that made, my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness. What's really most disappointing is that the some Black people yes you bozos that's on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days.”

“I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white? I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic , talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don't like her. I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times. Cont.”