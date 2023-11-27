The Beyoncé Renaissance premiere took place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills

Beyoncé took Hollywood by storm on Saturday (November 25) night as the music superstar held the world premiere of her film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills.

The movie, which will document her worldwide Renaissance tour, will include show-stopping performances as well as a behind the scenes look at Beyoncé's personal life and family, with her daughter Blue Ivy expected to feature.

To celebrate Thanksgiving, Beyoncé dropped a surprise second trailer which includes clips of her reuniting with her former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowlands and Michelle Williams.

So, what happened at the Beyoncé Renaissance premiere, who attended and when can we expect to watch the film in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

When was the Beyoncé Renaissance premiere?

The Beyoncé Renaissance premiere took place on Saturday November 25, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills. Details of the exclusive event were kept on the downlow, with guests only being told the location 24 hours prior. The dress code was "cosy opulence", with the "chrome carpet" kicking off at 5.30pm, before the movie aired at 7pm. The UK premiere will take place in London on November 30.

Who attended the Beyoncé Renaissance premiere?

The Beyoncé Renaissance film premiere attracted an array of famous faces ready to walk the "chrome carpet". Among them included former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, award-winning artist Lizzo, The Little Mermaid actor Halle Bailey, Blackish star Marsai Martin and Grammy Award nominee Janelle Monáe.

Other stars in attendance included: Ava DuVernay, Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash-Betts, Gabrielle Union, Lupita Nyong'o, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Winne Harlow and more.

Beyoncé reportedly make a low-key entrance to the event, taking her seat after the lights had dimmed. The pop icon delivered on the theme of "cosy opulence" sporting long blonde hair and a shimmering silver Versace gown, with matching latex gloves.

Why was Taylor Swift not at the Beyoncé Renaissance premiere?

Taylor Swift was noticeably absent from the Beyoncé Renaissance premiere. Beyoncé had attended her Eras tour premiere in October, but Swift could not make it for the Renaissance film as she is currently in the middle of her Eras Tour and was performing at a concert in Sao Paulo.

Her Brazilian leg of the tour was struck by tragedy last week after a fan collapsed and died due to the heat at one of her Rio de Janeiro concerts. Swift was "devastated" following the incident and postponed her Rio show. In a statement on Instagram, she said that her heart was "shattered", adding: "She was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

What is the release date for Beyoncé Renaissance film?