Sienna Miller is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Oli Green who is in The Crown

Sienna Miller is expecting a baby girl with Oli Green who is in The Crown. Photograph by Getty

Hollywood actress Sienna Miller is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Oli Green. The 41-year old actress, who is already a mother to daughter Marlowe (her father is actor Tom Sturridge) and the 27-year old Oli Green have been in a relationship since 2021.

In an interview with Vogue, Sienna Miller reflected on the age difference between them and said that “I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to.” She also revealed that “There’s awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn’t have 20 or 25 years ago. I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas the girls that he (Oli Green) grew up with, they’re probably like, No-no, thank you. Moving on.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sienna Miller’s boyfriend Oli Green can currently be seen in The Crown season 6, part two. He plays the character of Rupert ‘Finchey’ Finch, who dated Kate Middleton at St Andrews University before she started a relationship with Prince William. He was seen as the love rival to Prince William and is now married to Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, the daughter of the Marquess of Reading and also the co-founder of the fashion label Beulah, which Catherine, the Princess of the Wales, is a fan of.

There were clearly no hard feelings between Prince William and Rupert Finch as Rupert, along with wife Natasha, attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Sienna Miller and Oli Green made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and although they began dating in 2021, they were not romantically linked publicly until they were spotted in New York in early 2022.