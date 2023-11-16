As Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey make their red carpet debut as Kate Middleton and Prince William in The Crown, were they cast as unknowns ?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meg Bellamy may not be a household name, yet… However, this is all about to change. Not only has she featured on my worst dressed list (sorry Meg, but jeans were not appropriate for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2023), but she stars as Kate Middleton in Season 6 of The Crown, alongside Ed McVey as Prince William. The pair were photographed on the red carpet at the Netflix’s show premiere in Los Angeles.

So, how did Meg Bellamy land the role of the Princess of Wales, the then Kate Middleton? Before securing the coveted part, Meg Bellamy was essentially an unknown actor and reportedly set a video audition tape to Netflix. As if bagging the role of the future Queen wasn’t enough, it has been reported that the 21 year old actor has signed a deal to become the face of Dior, and it wasn’t that long ago that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex was said to be in the running to do just that…

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Ed McVey who is playing Prince William, he is 24 years old and after graduating from drama school in 2021, was part of the Young Vic theatre production of the play Camp Siegfried. When he was cast in the role of Prince William, Ed said: “Ahhhh the big news is now out!!! I’m absolutely buzzing to be given the opportunity to play Prince Wiliam in #the crown in series 6!!! Alongside the amazing @megkbellamy Gunna be an amazing shoot can’t wait to learn all I can!”

When do Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey appear in Season 6 of The Crown?