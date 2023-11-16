A the final season of The Crown drops on Netflix we take a look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friendship with biographer Omid Scobie

Who is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close friend Omid Scobie? (Getty)

The final season of The Crown has dropped on Netflix. Part one and the first four episodes are available to watch from today (November 16) and the second part and last six episodes will be available to stream from December 14. Season six of the drama series will focus on the death of Princess Diana and will later look at Prince William’s and Kate Middleton’s first few years of dating. Unfortunately Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be in the final series.

In real life Prince Harry and Meghan have become estranged from the Royal family after officially leaving the UK and heading off for a new life with no Royal duties in California. Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother and father King Charles III has become strained following revelations in Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ (2023) as well as the ‘Finding Freedom’ (2020) book written by close friend and biographer Omid Scobie.

Omid Scobie is set to release his second book ‘Endgame’ expected on November 28 which will tell “the true story of the royal family and looking to the future for King Charles III after the death of Elizabeth II” according to the book's synopsis. The new book makes explosive claims that Harry was kept in the dark about Queen Elizabeth II death and that the brothers relationship is beyond repair.

Who is Omid Scobie?

Omid Scobie, 42, is a British journalist and writer best known for being the co-author of the book ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family’. The author was born in Wales and grew up in Oxford with his Iranian mother and British father. Omid studied journalism at the London College of Communication.

After a brief period working for Heat magazine Omid Scobie went on to work for US Weekly and then became royal editor-at-large at Harper's Bazaar US. He then became a royal contributor for ABC News and regularly appeared on Good Morning America.

The Finding Freedom book was co-written with American journalist Carolyn Durand and just five days after it was published in August 2023 it had sold more than 31,000 copies in the United Kingdom and had secured the number one spot for hardback non-fiction on The Sunday Times bestseller list according to Tatler.

How well does Omid Scobie know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Omid Scobie reportedly first met Meghan during Toronto fashion week in 2015. In his book he claimed to have given the former Suits star a "big farewell hug" in Buckingham Palace following the Sussex's' final engagement as working royals.

Earlier this year Omid Scobie appeared in the High Court to testify in Prince Harry's hearing against a British group of newspapers. He admitted to the court that he does not have a personal relationship and has never socialised with the prince. Omid said “I don't have a close relationship [with the Harry and Meghan] personally."

What is Omid Scobie’s net worth?

Omid Scobie has an estimated net worth of $800,000 to $1 million however, this may change following the release of his second book ‘Endgame’.