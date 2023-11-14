According to sources, King Charles and Prince Harry are set to reconnect despite reports that the former royal was not included in his 75th birthday plans

Prince Harry is to hand King Chalres an olive branch, with the former royal set to phone his dad on his 75th birthday. (Credit: Getty Images)

King Charles is celebrating his 75th birthday today (November 14) - and he looks set to be gifted an olive branch from one family member.

Prince Harry is said to be set to phone his father on his birthday, amid reports that the former member of the royal family had been left out of birthday plans with the monarch. Rumours have run rife over the relationship between the two over the past few years, with Harry's autobiographical book 'Spare' - which made shocking revelations about the Windsors' family drama - allegedly souring his relationship with his sibling, Prince William, and in turn the wider family.

While the Duke of Sussex attended the coronation of King Charles in May 2023, so-called 'peace talks' attempts have taking p lace over the past few months to no avail. A private dinner for family and friends is said to have been planned to celebrate the King's 75th birthday, but Prince Harry, who now lives in the US with wife Meghan Markle, is said not have been contacted with an invite. However, hopes of reconciliation may be on the horizon, with Harry set to phone his father.

Royal author and commentator Tom Quinn told the Express that he believes Harry may be "regretting" his decision to cut ties to his family. He said: "Harry's made it very clear he feels horribly, badly treated. And I think he's already beginning to regret it because he understands the value of being a member of the Royal Family."

King Charles will spend his birthday working instead of taking part in lavish celebrations. He will host a reception for NHS nurses and midwives, while also taking part in the official launch of his Coronation Food Project, which will aim to tackle food waste and food insecurity.