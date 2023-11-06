The Royal Mint is on the lookout for 75 75-year-olds to win eco-friendly commemorative coins for King Charles' 75th birthday

The new commemorative coin celebrating the 75th birthday of King Charles III (Photo: Royal Mint/PA Wire)

The Royal Mint has revealed a brand-new commemorative coin in celebration of the King's 75th birthday, paying tribute to his passion for the natural world and crafted using a combination of silver reclaimed from industrial and medical x-ray films in recognition of his lifelong dedication to sustainability.

The Mint said the approach taken to produce the coin is another step in its journey “to become a world leader in sustainable precious metals”. To mark the occasion, the Mint is on the lookout for 75 individuals who are turning 75 years old this year. These fortunate individuals will each receive a special £5 coin in honour of the King's birthday.

What does the new coin look like?

The special £5 coin marking the occasion has been designed by Daniel Thorne at the Royal Mint and pays tribute to Charles’s passions and interests. The commemorative coin features the King’s royal cypher and the number 75 at the centre of the design and is framed within oak leaves and delphiniums.

The oak leaves represent strength, morale, resistance and knowledge, while the King’s favourite garden flower, the delphinium, reflects his love of nature, the Royal Mint said. Modelled as a stone-cut effect to represent the King’s support of the crafts, the 75 was drawn by hand.

Several insects, such as the ladybird and a dragonfly, feature as part of the coin design. The words: “Restoring harmony with nature” appear as the edge inscription around the precious metal edition of the coin, which are extracts from a speech by Charles to open Climate Week, September 2020.

How can I win a coin?

Those celebrating their 75th birthday in 2023 can submit their name and contact details via the Royal Mint to be in with a chance of receiving an uncirculated £5 commemorative coin. The winners will be drawn at random and asked to provide photographic evidence of age. They will be contacted via email from early December 2023.

The King’s 75th birthday is on 14 November 2023. More information about the collection and full terms and conditions for the prize draw are being placed on the Royal Mint’s website.

Can I buy a coin?