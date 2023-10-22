Snowman coin: Royal Mint unveils new collectable 50p for Christmas featuring King Charles III
It's the first of the Mint's 50p coins honouring the Snowman to feature King Charles' portrait
The Royal Mint has introduced a new collectable coin honouring The Snowman, the first of the Mint's collectable 50p coins honouring the World of the Snowman to feature King Charles' official coinage portrait.
It is the sixth coin in the Mint's Christmas coin series to honour Raymond Briggs' classic story about a young child and his snowman. The 2023 design tells the magical story of James, who builds a snowman that comes to life.
The design team at the Royal Mint combined traditional craftsmanship with innovative digital colour printing technology to bring the design to life. Published by Puffin, The Snowman has sold more than 5.5 million copies around the world.
Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said: “Continuing our partnership with award-winning illustrator Robin Shaw, we are excited to release another original festive coin that brings Raymond Briggs’s story to life in a new way.
“This year’s edition of The Snowman coin is particularly special, being the first of our Christmas coins with King Charles III’s effigy on its obverse. We hope that people love the coin’s design and look to collect a piece of British Christmas history.”
How to buy the new 50p
The new 50p coin is available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website and comes in a few different versions.
Prices for the coin range from £11 for a brilliant uncirculated coin and £20 for a colour version to £1,220 for a gold proof coin.