Unveiled by Royal Mint, the new King Charles III coins feature animals and plants found across the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Mint has unveiled a new collection of coins bearing the face of King Charles III.

The eight coins - which include 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, and £2 - diverge from tradition, as the designs are inspired by plants and animals found across the UK. Including the likes of the red squirrel, the hazel dormouse, and the bee, they are said to "reflect His Majesty's commitment to conservation and the natural world."

Rebecca Morgan, director at the Royal Mint, also said that the coins will be particularly "appealing" to children who are learning to count. This is because each coin features a large number denoting how much it is worth, which will help children better identify figures and understand the use of money.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that the coins will enter circulation by the end of the year, marking the new reign of King Charles III. People will still be able to use coins bearing the face of Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Mint added, with this new set introduced due to "heritage", "demand", and for the "large proportion of the country [that is] still heavily reliant on cash."

The Royal Mint unveils a two-pence piece, one of eight new coin designs reflecting King Charles III's passion for conservation and the natural world, at Plaisterers' Hall, One London Wall in London. Credit: PA

The 'head' side of each coin will depict King Charles III, while the 'tail' side will display a figure from the country's flora and fauna - created with the support of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

The eight designs, all personally approved by the King, are as follows:

1p: A hazel dormouse, which has seen its population halve since 2007

2p: A red squirrel, which is expected to blend into the colour of the copper coin

5p: An oak tree leaf, signifying its role as a rich habitat for biodiversity in woodland areas and an association with monarchy of the past

10p: The capercaillie - the world's largest grouse - found in a small part of Scotland and threatened with extinction

20p: A puffin

50p: The Atlantic salmon, which is at threat from river pollution and habitat loss

£1: Bees

£2: National flowers - a rose for England, a daffodil for Wales, a thistle for Scotland and a shamrock for Northern Ireland

The Royal Mint unveils eight new coin designs reflecting King Charles III's passion for conservation and the natural world, at Plaisterers' Hall, One London Wall in London. Credit: PA

Other things to note about the new design include the fact that interlocking Cs feature on each coin, representing the third King Charles and taking its inspiration from the cypher of Charles II.

Meanwhile, the edge inscription of the new £2 coin reads, "In servitio omnium", which means, "In the service of all". This was chosen personally by the King, taken from his inaugural speech in September last year.

Following centuries of tradition of successive monarchs facing in alternate directions on coins, King Charles III is facing left on the coin - the opposite way to his predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, who was facing right.

The previous set of coins, introduced in 2008 under Queen Elizabeth II, featured a shield formation. These will continue to dominate the 29 billion coins in circulation in the UK for a long while.

New banknotes featuring King Charles III are also currently being printed in their millions, but will not enter circulation until the middle of 2024 - meaning the coins will come first.

Anne Jessopp, chief executive officer of the Royal Mint, said: “This is a rare and historic moment as the complete set of UK coins change to celebrate a new monarch on the throne.

“The striking designs have been seen by His Majesty and reflect his commitment to conservation and the natural world, as well as celebrating British craftsmanship.

“The Royal Mint has struck Britain’s coins for 1,100 years and this collection will proudly take its place amongst the designs of monarchs ranging from Alfred the Great to Elizabeth II."

The Royal Mint unveils a twenty pence coin, one of eight new coin designs reflecting King Charles III's passion for conservation and the natural world, at Plaisterers' Hall, One London Wall in London. Credit: PA

She added that the “unique pattern of interlocking Cs gives a nod to history through the cypher of Charles II”, while also celebrating King Charles III’s “commitment to conservation.”

Rebecca Morgan, director at the Royal Mint, told the BBC: "The large numbers will be very appealing to children who are learning to count and about the use of money.