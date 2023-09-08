From Cambridge, to life in the miltary and marriage to Princess Diana - Charles has had a colourful life

A lifetime in the shadow of Britain's longest reigning monarch must present certain challenges. Not only are other senior royals expected to conduct themselves in a certain manner, but Charles had to come to grips with the fact he would one day indeed become King.

Decades of preparation probably stood for little when the day came that his beloved mother - Queen Elizabeth II - died on September 8, 2022. It's a day in which we all remeber we were as it felt as if the world stood still for a moment in silence.

Now, a year on since then, Charles has settled into life as King, been officially coronated, and even had to deal with much of the drame the royal family can bring about.

You can read here for a recap of Charles III first year as King - including the notable appearances he has made and challenges he has had to overcome.

To mark the anniversary of the late Queen's death and Charles' ascension to the throne, we take a look back at what his life before King entailed- from his schooling days to life in the armed forces.

Childhood portrait of the baby Prince Charles in his basket, at Buckingham Palace, London, January 1949. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Where was King Charles born?

An infant Prince Charles was born at 9:14pm, November 14, 1948, at Buckingham Palace. He is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. His birth name was Charles Philip Arthur George.

Charles was already three-years-old when Elizabeth became Queen - the same time he became heir apparent to the throne.

He was four-years-old at his mother's coronation.

Where did King Charles go to school?

Instead of being tutored at the Palace, Charles was sent to school and started at Hill House school, West London, in 1956.

Charles at Cheam School in Berkshire

After just 10 months though, Charles switched schools to board at Cheam School in Berkshire.

While studying here, the Queen made Charles Prince of Wales at the age of just nine.

After here, the Prince began to study at Gorfonstoun, near Elgin in Scotland, which was the same school his father attended.

Unknown to many, Charles spent two semesters of his education as an exchange student in a remote school in Melbourne Australia back in 1966.

Where did King Charles go the university and what degree did he get?

Having finished schoool with six O-Levels and A-Levels in history and French, Charles attended Cambridge University in 1967 to study archaeology and anthropology at Trinity College.

For the second-half of his degree, Charles switched to history and was awared a 2:2 degree in 1970. The year before, he was invested as Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle

What did Charles' military service entail?

Charles began to train as a jet pilot in 1971 at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire. Following this, he embarked on a naval career.

Queen Elizabeth II and her family traveling to Sandringham in the back of their car, with Prince Andrew on her lap, the Duke of Edinburgh to her left with Princess Anne on his lap, and Prince Charles (right) waving, arriving at Liverpool Street Station, London, January 27th 1966. (Photo by Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images)

In doing so, the Prince followed in his father's footsteps and his grandfather's.

Following a six-week course at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, he served on the guided missle destroyer HMS Norfolk.

He eventually qualified as a pilot in 1974 when he joined he 845 Naval Squadron, operating off the Commando carrier HMS Hermes.

In 1976, Charles became ship commander of HMS Bronington where the Queen paid him an official visit.

When did King Charles get married?

King Charles and Diana at their wedding in 1981 (Getty)

After less than a year of dating and around 13 in-person meetings, Charles announced his engagement to Diana Spencer in February 1981.

Diana's father was an equerry to Queen Elizabeth and her father while her grandmather was Lady-in-Waiting to The Queen Mother.

The couple tied the knot at St Paul's Cathedal on July 29, 1981.

It was announced by Prime Minister John Major that after 11 years of marriage, the couple were to seperate in December 1992.

Extra marital affairs have been acknowledged on both sides of the relationship and they seperated soon after the public became aware of their strained relationship. Their divorce was finalised in 1996

Who are King Charles' children?

Charles and Diana had two children together - Prince William - born on 21 June 1982 and Prince Harry - born on 15 September 1984.

Prince Harry and his father prince Charles during the 1998 Soccer World Cup group G match between England and Colombia, 26 June at the Felix Bollaert stadium in Lens, northern France. England won 2-0 and qualified for the second round of the competition to play vs Argentina, 30 June in Saint-Etienne, central France. (Photo by TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

On April 9, 2005, Charles married for a second time to his long-time partner Camilla Parker Bowles - now Queen Camilla - in a cermony at the Guildhall in Windsor.

When did Charles become King?

As heir apparent, Charles officially become King upon the passing of his mother last September.