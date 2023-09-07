Watch more videos on Shots!

Huw Edwards was one of the most well-known BBC presenters. The 62-year-old was named as the presenter caught up in the BBC scandal in July and has been missing from our screens ever since.

Edwards had been a regular presenter on BBC News At Ten for the last 20 years and joined the BBC four decades ago. Throughout his career he broke historic events including the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal weddings and King Charles’ coronation.

Following the allegations, the BBC presenter was suspended, with his wife revealing in a statement that he had been hospitalised for his mental health in the aftermath of the scandal.

His coverage of the Queen’s death and funeral even sparked rumours he could be up for a knighthood. So, what happened to Huw Edwards and what has he said about covering the Queen’s death? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Huw Edwards?

Huw Edwards presented coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022 (Photo: Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

What has happened to Huw Edwards?

In July, the BBC was rocked by a scandal after it was alleged that a BBC star had paid a teenager for sexually explicit images. Edwards was revealed as the suspended BBC presenter by his wife in July, who also shared in a statement that he had been hospitalised for his mental health in the aftermath of the scandal.

Vicky Flind, the wife of the former BBC newsreader, said: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.”

She continued: “The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future. Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.”

Adding: “To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday. In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

Following an investigation into the claims against Edwards, the Metropolitan Police said that no criminal offence had been committed.

Did he report on Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Edwards delivered the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death to the nation on 8 September, 2022. He also led the coverage of her funeral, which sparked rumours of a possible knighthood.

Reported by Metro in March, after the Royal Television Society Awards Edwards described the experience as “a little surreal”.

The former BBC presenter explained: “It was a little surreal. I do remember clearly being in the studio with my colleague Nicholas Witchell. We were in the studio for five hours before the announcement came.

“But, if you ask me about the announcement itself, and then the few hours we did afterwards, and then ten days after that, it’s all gone into one.” He added: “I find it difficult to separate it out because it was a very intense period.”

Was he awarded a knighthood?

Edwards was not awarded a knighthood, but following his coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s death and funeral rumours started to circulate that he would be awarded one.